BALLARAT'S Rob Baker has risen to the top of coaching ranks at the Ballarat Miners, named as the new women's coach.
Baker has returned to the club after a year away, having previously coached across every level in Ballarat basketball which include domestic basketball, junior miner VJBL, Youth League and also an assistant to NBL1 team.
"I'm excited for the future of the Miners and to develop a strong Ballarat based squad," Baker said. "I'm thrilled to be getting this opportunity in my hometown, coaching players I've had the privilege of coaching from U12s to adults."
Baker will take the reins of the NBL1 team from preseason which is due to start later this year.
"This season is really about planting the seeds for the future with the plan to develop our locals, and hopefully welcome back some 'adopted' locals," he said.
"The plan is for each, and every game is for our fans to see familiar faces, playing the Ballarat way, taking it up to the country's best.
"I am keen to get the Miners back to their homegrown roots and have the fans fill up Selkirk Stadium weekly and walk away proud of the team we have put together and developed."
It is understood the selection panel interviewed three people for the position.
Basketball Ballarat's director of coaching Luke Sunderland said Baker had impressed with his thoughts on the direction of the club.
"Rob was impressive with his views and has put a lot of thought and effort into where he wants the direction of the club to go, and most importantly, it aligns with our views of the senior elite teams for the Miners," he said.
"Rob's passion for the club and the City of Ballarat is already evident to me and I look forward to getting started alongside him for our respective pre-seasons and into a successful 2023 season .
The NBL1 season has ended with the national final seeing the Warwick Senators from NBL1 West taking the crown, defeating Ringwood.
