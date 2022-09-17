The Courier

Ballarat Choral Society will join the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra on stage for Handel's Messiah at Civic Hall

By Michelle Smith
September 17 2022 - 3:30am
Civic Hall will host the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing Messiah along with an 80-strong choir featuring members of the Ballarat Choral Society. Picture by Kate Healy

Some of Ballarat's finest voices have been invited to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra when it performs Handel's Messiah at Civic Hall in December.

