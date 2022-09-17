Some of Ballarat's finest voices have been invited to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra when it performs Handel's Messiah at Civic Hall in December.
About 40 members of the Ballarat Choral Society will join with singers from the MSO Chorus and the orchestra to bring the popular score to life.
The concert will be the MSO's first in Ballarat since 2019, with a planned performance in 2020 cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.
The event marks a homecoming for MSO Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey who grew up in Ballarat, attending attending secondary school at Ballarat High School and later Ballarat Clarendon College, before moving to Melbourne to work as a musician and study.
Ballarat Choral Society president Merle Hathaway said it was wonderful to again be asked to sing with the MSO.
"This is a grand work and the opportunity to sing it with a major orchestra and illustrious Ballarat born conductor Benjamin Northey, is a rare opportunity," Ms Hathaway said.
"We were thinking about asking them if there was any chance of singing with them but we had not got around to it, and then they contacted us."
The choral society performed last weekend at Ballarat Library in a 'pop up' concert.
"There were about 17 of us, which was why we did it there. The normal choir is 40 to 50 and we felt that to do a full-on concert, the risk at the moment of people dropping out at the last minute because of illness was quite high," she said.
The 40-minute performance allowed the choir to sing pieces they have been working on over the past year, including some that will probably be recorded and an original piece named Kakadu from Darwin composer Paolo Fabris who wrote two extra parts to the score for the performance.
Ms Hathaway said there were still some spaces available in the choir for singers who wish to be part of the Messiah performance with the MSO.
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performance is part of a massive regional tour that includes nine regional cities across the state, with workshops and other events planned.
