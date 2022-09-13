As the number of children in out-of-home care continues to outweigh the number of foster carers available in Victoria, Ballarat welfare organisations are calling on those in the region to "open their heart" to help with the demand.
Child and Family Services Ballarat chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said her organisation had seen a sizeable decline in foster carers during the COVID-19 pandemic's height.
"The pandemic has had an impact on foster carers. More foster carers have left than they usually would," Ms Sturgess said.
"It's been a difficult time. People have had to home-school and it's had an impact.
"Some foster carers have had health issues and because they're older, they've often decided to say, 'look, actually I've done this for many years and I can't keep on doing it' or some people have just said, 'I need a rest and I might come back to it'.
"So we sure do need more foster carers."
Data from the the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found during 2019-2020 Victoria had the highest number of carers exit the foster care system.
It also found fewer people were registering to become carers.
Wendouree woman Narelle Kerry has fostered 100 children, including 50 from Victoria, since becoming an accredited foster carer.
She is now taking care of four foster children: a 14-year-old boy; a five-year-old girl; a two-year-old girl and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl alongside her adopted adult son, who has Down Syndrome, and her teenage biological daughter.
While her household is nothing short of hectic, Ms Kerry said becoming a foster carer at 21 was the "ideal" way for her to combine her adoration for children and skills as a former nurse.
"I've been in the foster care system, both here (Victoria) and in Queensland, for about 30 years now and it was the ideal situation for me to use my skills as they tended to give me sick infants," Ms Kerry said.
She said being a foster parent had not only been beneficial to the children she had cared for but also for her own children.
"I just love seeing the children grow. Most of the children go back to their parents which is fantastic and the time that we do have means that we can can love them and my other kids get as much out of it as they just love seeing the kids grow," Ms Kerry said.
"My Down Syndrome boy loves nursing the babies and he wants to feed them and he just sits there and cuddles them and that skin-on-skin contact with the babies settles them down and he just gets as much out of it as the babies do."
Although Ms Kerry has to adhere to a "strict routine" with "6.30am wake-ups" to ensure the needs of her foster care children as well as her own children are looked after, she encourages everyone to consider becoming a foster parent.
"Every child needs a chance of having a stable person in their life and it's so rewarding - you get so much out of it and it's just good to be able to help people," she said.
"The support we get from Cafs is phenomenal and if you need anything, they're there.
"They'll always ring you most days to find out how you're going and see how the kids are going and whether you need anything."
Similarly, Ms Sturgess urged more people to register to become foster carers as it represents a "tangible opportunity" to make a difference in a young person's life.
"You get the opportunity to help that young person or those young people, to stabilise them, to love them, to show them that they're cared for and to help them stay connected to their birth families should that be something that everybody wants," she said.
"It's something very tangible. It's something that you can do. All you need to have is, we say, is a room in your home and room in your heart."
Ms Sturgess said she understood becoming a foster carer was not without its challenges however, but its reward far outweighed the obstacles the role presented.
"We never pretend there aren't challenging times being a foster carer and our foster carers tell us that but they also tell us that they get a lot back seeing young people turning their lives around," she said.
Anglicare Victoria, one of the state's largest foster care agencies, anticipates the number of carers needed across Victoria could potentially exceed more than 700 children.
In Victoria's west, 525 children, on average, are recorded to live in out-of-home care each day.
Foster Care Week, which runs from September 11-17, is all about recognising the vital position foster carers play in ensuring every child in Victoria has a loving home during periods when they cannot live with their birth families.
Ms Sturgess said Cafs was honouring its foster carers with gifts and various activities throughout the week.
"This is a time to celebrate you, to hear you and to see you and not just during this week; we know it's an absolutely profound thing that you do and often not always noticed," she said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
