THERE were more than a few excited fans and eagerly beating hearts in Ballarat on Tuesday as footy's highest prize did a September tour in anticipation of the AFL Grand Final.
Toyota's Kim Dummett has plenty to get excited about with her Magpies ready to take on the Swans in Sydney this week in the AFL Preliminary Final.
And no matter what happens over the next two weeks, she can safely say she's one of the first Collingwood people to get her hands on the 2022 premiership cup.
The holy grail of Australian football arrived in Ballarat alongside premiership cup ambassador and three-time Hawthorn premiership star Jordan Lewis.
Lewis - himself a country Victorian, having grown up in Warrnambool - is on a tour across the country showing off the cup that will be held aloft by the captain and coach of Geelong, Collingwood, Sydney or Brisbane in just 11 days time.
While in Ballarat, Lewis and the trophy visited Ballarat Toyota, with Toyota the major sponsor of the AFL before heading to Alfredton Recreation Reserve in the evening with Essendon star Zach Merrett also paying a visit.
The premiership cup tour kicked off on August 29 and this year has visited New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory and regional Victoria.
Beginning in Sydney, the cup has road tripped to local football clubs across News South Wales and Queensland
The Cup then made its journey to the Northern Territory to visit football fans in remote communities in Darwin, Katherine, Uluru and Alice Springs, before heading south to regional Victoria with stops in Geelong, Shepparton, Kilmore, Latrobe Valley and Keysborough as well as Ballarat.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.