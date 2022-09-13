A liaison with great music after a pandemic hiatus

The final concert, for string quintet, commenced with the String Quintet of Gordon Kerry. This deliberately abstract work presented a challenge in its one movement sectional form, with a complex structure and contrapuntal communication between parts. The arrival at the final section had a sense of the destination that the piece was searching for as the musicians shaped the performance purposefully. The grand string quintet K516 of Mozart brought the festival to a close, in the eighteenth century, where it began. The dramatic structure and contrasts of mood and tempi were clearly understood as the work moved from the dark G minor opening to the cheerful finale.