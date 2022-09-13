A liaison with great music after a pandemic hiatus

The Daylesford Chamber Music Festival, "A Feast of Music", made a spectacular post-pandemic return last weekend in the Town Hall.
Commencing with Ensemble Liaison, one of Australia's elite chamber groups, the standard of performances and programs remained extraordinarily high throughout, including three relatively new Australian compositions.
The Beethoven Trio in Bb major Op.11 gave Ensemble Liaison the opportunity to demonstrate skills of virtuosity, clarity of line and balance of texture with the combination of clarinet, piano and 'cello producing a wide range of tonal colours within a perfectly controlled classical structure. In contrast, Piazzolla's "Four seasons for Buenos Aires" added piano percussion and passionate musical gestures to bring to life the tango character and some exceptional introspective moments, notably the opening solo in Winter.
The second concert featured a new piano quartet by Melbourne composer Linda Kouvaras, with Stefan Cassomenos at ease with the demanding piano part. The balance was well sorted as the full texture of most of the work clearly delivered the narrative of its two contrasting movements. Dvorak's Piano Quartet Op.23, by virtue of its large scale, explored a broad palette of sound colours and textures, giving individual instrumentalists scope to shine. Distinct characters sang through as the four musicians created a satisfying narrative.
Calvin Bowman's composition, "Daylesford Music", which was commissioned for the festival, sat neatly between Corelli and Vivaldi concertos in the third concert. The introspective nature of much of the work saw the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra firmly focused on creating the right balance and texture of string sound, with emphasis on the violas. Vivaldi's "Four Seasons", one of the best-known and loved works, was delivered with grace and passion, in a performance that sounded fresh as if newly composed despite being so familiar.
The final concert, for string quintet, commenced with the String Quintet of Gordon Kerry. This deliberately abstract work presented a challenge in its one movement sectional form, with a complex structure and contrapuntal communication between parts. The arrival at the final section had a sense of the destination that the piece was searching for as the musicians shaped the performance purposefully. The grand string quintet K516 of Mozart brought the festival to a close, in the eighteenth century, where it began. The dramatic structure and contrasts of mood and tempi were clearly understood as the work moved from the dark G minor opening to the cheerful finale.
