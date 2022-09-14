RESPECTED Ballarat researcher Aparna Jayachandran is set to share insights into her latest work on triple-negative breast cancer for a special awareness event next month.
Brunch for Breasts, featuring a breakfast high tea, will support Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's breast cancer research program.
The event is part of October's breast cancer awareness month and will help to deliver an extra boost to FECRI, which has missed most of its key fundraising opportunities the past two years with COVID-19 restrictions.
Dr Jayachandran, a decorated senior researcher, joined Ballarat's cancer research team in March 2020, following a mammoth community fundraising drive to fully launch a breast cancer program.
Despite the pandemic, Dr Jayachandran and her team unlocked a key step to change treatment for women who develop breast cancer in pregnancy. They have built on this since.
Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths, after lung cancer, in Australian women and it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian women with more than 20,000 new cases each year.
FECRI is Australia's only regional cancer research program. The Institute receives no government funding and relies primarily on community support and philanthropy to carry out its internationally recognised research.
Researchers work on a wide range of cancers with a strong focus to unlock immune system response in tackling cancer cells.
Brunch for Breasts is at the Boatshed Restaurant on October 16, from 9am.
Tickets: fecri.org.au.
