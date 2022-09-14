The Courier

FECRI: Brunch for Breasts to capture attention in Ballarat

By Melanie Whelan
September 14 2022 - 3:30am
Dr Aparna Jayachandran.

RESPECTED Ballarat researcher Aparna Jayachandran is set to share insights into her latest work on triple-negative breast cancer for a special awareness event next month.

