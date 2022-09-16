After building successful businesses, two Ballarat women are using their skills to build up others in their community.
Melissa Brennan, owner of Her Golden Point and Eliza Whitburn-Weber owner of Groundup Coffee Recyclers have come together to launch Nichey Keen, a collective of creative women.
Ms Whitburn-Weber said they both felt there was a "space missing for the next generation of business owners".
"We felt like we were not quite corporate enough but we had gone past the hobby stage and we both have successful businesses," Ms Brennan said.
Nichey Keen is a membership based collective where women can discuss business highlights or challenges they might be facing.
Ms Brennan and Ms Whitburn-Weber will also be running business coaching sessions, monthly meet ups, workshops and networking events.
Ms Whitburn-Weber said she was driven to create events she wanted to attend.
The two women have been working on the idea for the past two months and since launching almost three weeks ago have already signed up 20 members.
Ms Whitburn-Weber said the response has been "amazing and overwhelming".
She said it is sometimes difficult to be taken seriously as a woman in business.
"The people you are dealing with do not appreciate and understand that your priority is first and foremost, to your family."
Sometimes Ms Whitburn-Weber said she questioned why she was pursuing her business or if she should focus on being a mother.
"But then you realise it is okay to prioritise yourself and to have these dreams and visions for yourself as well."
Ms Brennan said it was important for her to work on different aspects of her life.
"We are much better mothers by having a creative outlet and honouring ourselves just as much as our kids," she said.
Through her photography business Ms Brennan said she meets lots of different people, particularly women who run some amazing businesses.
She said she was pleasantly surprised when people she did not know were also signing up.
Ms Brennan is mostly self-taught, while studying art at university helped with her photography, the business side of operations have been learnt on the go.
"A lot of my success has just come from being confident and stepping outside my comfort zone and trying new things," she said.
"I do not think you need a bucket load of credentials behind you, sometimes it is really valuable, but I think we all have something to offer."
Ms Brennan said she was looking forward to sharing some of these skills with others.
She said that the focus of the collective could also spread outside of specific business topics.
"It is also a safe space for mums and women that want to have a creative outlet."
Ms Brennan said women would be welcome if they "just wanted to feel a part of something".
More information can be found on Instagram @nichey_keen
