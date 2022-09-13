Police are pleading with people to steer clear of kangaroos after two vicious attacks in the region in recent months, one that left a woman hospitalised.
Gordon senior constable Luke Nolan said both attacks happened in July - and both near the same intersection in town - suggesting it may have been the same angry male marsupial.
"In the first case, a Gordon woman in her 50s was just smashed by this animal," he said.
"She needed stitches all up her arm, her shoulder was put out, she was covered in bruises and spent two nights in hospital in Ballarat.
The woman was in Cartons Road and just let her dog out to have a wee when they saw three kangaroos in the backyard.
"The second case happened not far away in Main Street - also in July - and that woman's injuries were less severe.
"A few tradies in a car saw what was going on and pulled over to scare the 'roo away. She didn't need to be taken to hospital."
Senior Constable Nolan said in both cases the Eastern Grey was a male well over 6 foot (182cm) tall - and the attacks were just metres apart - near the corner of Main Street and Cartons Road.
"These kangaroos are dangerous."
He believed the marsupial was linked to a mob of 40 in the Cartons Road/Corbetts Lane area - while another mob lived in bush on the south-eastern side of town near Nightingale Street.
"There have been no reports of kangaroos in the Gordon Primary School yard, but they're certainly nearby," Senior Constable Nolan said.
"In the first case, we know the lady had chooks - and it's possible the kangaroo was looking for food as well.
"Please don't feed these animals - especially in your yard. They'll just keep coming in."
Moorabool Woodlands ward councillor and Gordon farmer Ally Munari asked people to be wary.
"It's an uncommon thing to be attacked by a kangaroo but we have to be careful," she said.
"Keep your distance - they're native animals that will protect themselves if they feel threatened."
Mount Egerton, just 4km away, also has a mob of kangaroos in its recreation reserve.
While there are yellow-and-black kangaroo warning signs on the Western Freeway, few exist in Gordon or Mount Egerton.
In 2020, frustrated Gordon residents made their own signs - begging people to slow down as they entered the town.
A fully grown Eastern Grey male can reach 1.7m when standing normally - or 2m when standing on the tips of its toes. They normally weigh 18 to 100kg.
A 77-year-old man died near Albany in Western Australia on Sunday, after a 'pet' went rogue.
A relative reportedly found the Redmond man with serious injuries, but the kangaroo prevented ambulance crews from getting to their patient.
He died at the scene.
The kangaroo was later shot as it posed a risk to emergency workers.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
