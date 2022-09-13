The Courier

Ballarat region shivers through cold September morning as black ice warning lights activated

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:20am, first published September 13 2022 - 8:55pm
Dawn on the Western Freeway at Ballan saw huge clouds close to the ground in sub-zero temperatures. Picture supplied.

Ballarat has bottomed out with a low of 0.1 degree at 2am on Wednesday, but by dawn it climbed all the way up to four degrees. .

