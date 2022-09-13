Ballarat has bottomed out with a low of 0.1 degree at 2am on Wednesday, but by dawn it climbed all the way up to four degrees. .
But people in Ballan, just 32 kilometres east, woke up to temperatures of minus 3 degrees at the same time - and have been forced to slow down after ice warning lights were activated on the Western Freeway.
By 6.20am the temperature rocketed up to a whopping 0.9 degrees at a weather station based at Ballan Fire Station.
Ballan's low narrowly beats Falls Creek, which only sunk to minus 2.9 degrees at 8pm on Tuesday.
Sheoaks near Meredith also faced a freezing morning - with temperatures still at minus 1.3 degrees at 6.30pm.
Mangalore near Seymour was also one of the state's coldest places, with minus 1.3 degrees at 6.30am.
Drivers are warned to exercise extreme caution as black ice is generally invisible and can cause cars to lose traction.
You can see a map of Ballarat's black ice spots here.
Meanwhile, Ballarat is expecting a sunny day on Wednesday with a top of 15 degrees, before late showers.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
