Moorabool Shire Council will investigate creating a bike and walking path between Gordon and Mount Egerton, after a push from a ward councillor.
Cr Ally Munari proposed the track at the latest council meeting after years of seeing children dice with death along the 4.6km route.
The Gordon-Egerton Road has just a few hundred metres of footpath in each town and passes over a level crossing where trains pass at 160km/h.
But she said its wide road reserves made it ideal for a path.
"This is a passion of mine," the Woodlands ward councillor told the meeting.
"The two communities are very well connected, so I'd love to see a report (by council staff) into a granite-sand path of some sort.
"I think it's something the community would really love.
"It'd get people out into the countryside for exercise and to socialise."
She referenced a bike path at Lal Lal, which was first constructed in the 1990s, and ensures pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders are off the dangerous Clarendon-Lal Lal Road which acts as part of Ballarat's defacto eastern ring road.
"In this day and age people in small towns need to be more active," Cr Munari said.
"We also know regional roads are very dangerous."
Gordon-Egerton Road once had a 100km/h speed limit but has been reduced to 80 after fears for people walking and riding on the road.
Cr Moira Berry asked how council would address the level crossing issue. The crossing has no gate set aside for pedestrians.
Cr Paul Tatchell also asked that maintenance costings for the bike track be included in the council report.
The report will also look into connecting the new path with the end of a footpath at the corner of Urquhart Street, Gordon and the end of Mt Egerton's footpath at Malones Road.
The issue will return to a Moorabool council meeting at a later date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
