Bike path push to link Gordon and Mount Egerton

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:10pm, first published September 14 2022 - 1:00am
Gordon-based Moorabool councillor Ally Munari is calling for a 4.6km bike and walking track along Gordon-Egerton Road. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Moorabool Shire Council will investigate creating a bike and walking path between Gordon and Mount Egerton, after a push from a ward councillor.

