Carter duo hoping to make Melton history

A 10-goal haul in the final round of the season saw Melton's Ryan Carter share the Tony Lockett Medal with Darley's Nick Rodda, but the powerful key forward will be hoping to share another medal with his brother Liam after Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
The Carter brothers have become integral parts in the Bloods' dominant line-up, adding to a fresh family-like culture out at Melton.
"We played together at the Western Jets for one year, which was our first time playing together, but since then we've just played senior football alongside each other," Ryan said.
"It definitely makes it special. There's a few other brothers in the side as well which adds to the culture and chemistry of the club," Liam added.
To say the Carter family is Melton through and through would be an understatement.
"Dad played for Melton, our uncle won a premiership here, our sister plays netball and our mum runs the canteen so the club is a big part of the family," Ryan said.
"It'd be good to get a flag for our family and the Melton community as well."
The Melton boys will be hoping to right the wrongs of the 2018 grand final, in which they lost to East Point.
"I'm feeling pretty confident for Saturday. If we play as we have all year then we should be fine but Sebastopol is a good side," Ryan said.
"We'll have to play well and play our game for four quarters. Going up to Mars Stadium is another challenge in itself," Liam said.
"Sebastopol lost in 2019, we lost in 2018, so we're both pretty hungry to get a flag."
Melton lost just two games en route to Saturday's grand final appearance, with the Bloods hopeful of something to show for the club's resurgence and new culture over the past couple of years.
"This opportunity is probably a couple years in the making with COVID the past two years," Liam said.
"We've trained pretty hard over the last couple years and it'll be a really good feeling if we were to win it, we're all good Melton mates so it'll be pretty special."
