The Courier
Home/Video

Carter duo hoping to make Melton history together

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carter duo hoping to make Melton history

A 10-goal haul in the final round of the season saw Melton's Ryan Carter share the Tony Lockett Medal with Darley's Nick Rodda, but the powerful key forward will be hoping to share another medal with his brother Liam after Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.