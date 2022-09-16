The Courier

School chaplain Michael Lewis is training for the Around the Bay ride to raise money for The Smith Family

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 16 2022 - 2:00am
School chaplain Michael Lewis is preparing to tackle the Around the Bay ride to raise funds for The Smith Family on October 9. Picture by Kate Healy.

Michael Lewis normally puts his energy towards ensuring children have what they need to be the best they can, but it's energy of a different kind he'll be expending for the same cause next month.

