Michael Lewis normally puts his energy towards ensuring children have what they need to be the best they can, but it's energy of a different kind he'll be expending for the same cause next month.
Mr Lewis has signed up to ride 210km in the Around the Bay charity ride on October 9 to raise money for The Smith Family.
As a school chaplain at three small primary schools in the Ballarat region, Mr Lewis sees the work that The Smith Family and other support agencies do.
"This is the first time I'll tackle Around the Bay," he said. "I've had it on the radar for a little while but it really is combining a couple of loves in my life - getting out and enjoying the outdoors on the bike, and supporting kids."
Mr Lewis is training 200km to 300km a week in preparation for the event, which he is using as training for the challenging Three Peaks ride in March which takes in the three highest peaks around Bright in a 230km ride that has more than 4300m of climb.
"In my role as a chaplain working in primary schools I see and support families and kids struggling and others who engage in other community and agency supports. I know The Smith Family do a lot of great work so it's great to be able to combine the two," he said.
"One-in-six Australian kids are growing up in disadvantaged homes, where even the basics in life are hard to come by. But by supporting their education, they can break this cycle of disadvantage."
His goal is to raise $650, enough to provide the essentials to sponsor a disadvantaged child with their entire education for one year.
"But it would be awesome if more was raised to equip multiple kids with the basics to start school."
As part of his training for the two extreme rides, Mr Lewis is doing training rides in the early morning and a 100km+ ride on a Saturday. One recent week he rode up and down Mount Buninyong 10 times to "get some climb" into his legs.
Mr Lewis will be one of about 10,000 riders taking part in the United Energy Around the Bay, which returns on October 9 for the first time since 2019.
Since 1993, Around the Bay has raised more than $12 million to help provide disadvantaged children with essentials like school books, shoes, bags, uniforms and the support they need to keep up at school and realise their potential.
There are six ride distances - 20km, 50km, 100km, 200km, the classic 210km loop and 300km - with Mr Lewis opting for the classic 210km loop of Port Phillip Bay. The ride starts and ends at Albert Park Lake.
Enter at aroundthebay.com.au. Mr Lewis' fundraising page is at www.aroundthebayfundraising.com.au/fundraisers/michaellewis/2022
