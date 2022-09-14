BALLARAT Swans have secured long-time Western Bulldogs assistant, Footscray VFL and Buninyong premiership coach Chris Maple as its coach for season 2023
After 14 years, long-serving AFL development coach Chris Maple has decided to step away from the Western Bulldogs to return to Ballarat.
The Swans announced on Wednesday morning they had secured highly-credential and well-liked Maple, saying the club was thrilled to secure his services.
"The Ballarat Swans Football and Netball Club are delighted to have appointed Chris into this role but more importantly to welcome back a past player of our club who is highly regarded for his knowledge, management and development of players within the elite AFL level to assist developing our exciting young player both on and off the field," the club said in a statement.
The Swans were bundled out of the BFNL finals at the weekend, losing by nine points to Sebastopol.
Maple joined the Bulldogs at the end of the 2008 season, moving on from his role as North Ballarat Rebels TAC Cup under-18 head coach and initially joining the Bulldogs in a development role.
Originally hailing from Ararat, Maple has also coached Tatyoon and Buninyong as well as leading Ballarat High School to a BAS premiership.
He has served in various roles at the Western Bulldogs over more than a decade.
"Chris' contribution to the Western Bulldogs, in particular our AFL men's program, has been highly valued throughout his journey with us," Bulldogs' director of football Chris Grant said.
"Chris has been a valuable contributor to the on-field success of our men's teams and played a key off-field role in our run of AFL finals appearances, including the AFL Premiership in 2016 and our run to the Grand Final in 2021.
"Whilst it is always difficult to see any long-serving colleague depart, we support his decision to spend more time with his wife Tania and his boys, including a closer daily involvement in his local Ballarat community.
Maple said he had enjoyed his time at the Bulldogs and wanted to thank the club for giving him the opportunity at the elite level, but the time was right to return to Ballarat.
"I would like to thank the Western Bulldogs for the opportunity it gave me 14 seasons ago to join an amazing club, which became my second home," Maple said.
"I wish the players and staff all the best for the 2023 season and beyond, and I look forward to supporting the Club from afar."
