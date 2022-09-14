BALLARAT Swans have secured long-time Western Bulldogs assistant, Footscray VFL and Buninyong premiership coach Chris Maple as its coach for season 2023.
A long-serving AFL development mentor, Maple has decided to step away from the Western Bulldogs to return to Ballarat.
The Swans announced on Wednesday morning they had secured highly-credential coach for next season with an option for a second year.
"The Ballarat Swans Football and Netball Club are delighted to have appointed Chris into this role but more importantly to welcome back a past player of our club who is highly regarded for his knowledge, management and development of players within the elite AFL level to assist developing our exciting young players both on and off the field," the club said in a statement.
The Swans were bundled out of the BFNL finals at the weekend, losing by nine points to Sebastopol.
Maple has previously coached Tatyoon and Buninyong as well as leading Ballarat High School to a BAS premiership and spent five years as a player with the Ballarat.
"Joe Carmody has done a sensational job at the club, made the club aware in the middle of the season that he was going to step down," Maple said.
"The club got proactive and came knocking. We had some conversations and we've settled on the plan. We'll take it a year at a time, but at this stage we're planning for two."
Maple said there was plenty of scope for the club to aim for a successful period in years to come.
"There's a lot of talent there and they've been well coached, so I feel like I'm coming in with the club in good condition," he said.
"We'll look at signing our existing players, of course there will be some sort of churn and then we'll hit the recruiting drive."
Maple's sons Tristan and Zac are both players at the Swans, Tristan playing in the preliminary final at the weekend, while Zac missed a lot of the season with a shoulder injury.
"We've had the discussion with them prior to committing to the role," he said.
It was the extra travel and time away from his family and loved ones that were the deciding factors behind Chris Maple's decision to quit the Western Bulldogs after 14 years.
"There's an element of sadness that it's got to this point for me, it's very well known how close I am to 'Bevo' (coach Luke Beverage) and all the staff and players at the club," he said.
"But just the up-and-down along the highway, the traffic is back after the pandemic, that area around Melton and Caroline Springs has little infrastructure, it's made it harder.
"The industry has changed, with the soft-cap cutbacks, we're all doing more jobs and with the floating schedule, you can't even plan your life five or six weeks out, so I decided that I'd had enough of that lifestyle."
Bulldogs director of football Chris Grant said the club was sad to see Maple depart.
Maple joined the Bulldogs at the end of the 2008 season, moving on from his role as North Ballarat Rebels TAC Cup under-18 head coach.
"Chris' contribution to the Western Bulldogs, in particular our AFL men's program, has been highly valued throughout his journey with us," Grant said.
"Chris has been a valuable contributor to the on-field success of our men's teams and played a key off-field role in our run of AFL finals appearances, including the AFL Premiership in 2016 and our run to the Grand Final in 2021. We support his decision to spend more time with his wife Tania and his boys, including a closer daily involvement in his local Ballarat community."
Maple said he had enjoyed his time at the Bulldogs and wanted to thank the club for giving him the opportunity at the elite level, but the time was right to return to Ballarat.
"I would like to thank the Western Bulldogs for the opportunity it gave me 14 seasons ago to join an amazing club, which became my second home," Maple said.
"I wish the players and staff all the best for the 2023 season and beyond, and I look forward to supporting the club from afar."
