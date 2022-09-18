The Courier

Fifteen Trees and Harrison Funerals partner to deliver 50 fruit trees

By Erin Williams
September 18 2022 - 11:00pm
From left, Ballarat North Community Gardens' Wendy Lake, Harrison Funerals location manager David Franzo, Fifteen Trees founder Colleen Filippa and Formosa Gardens' Steve Cody. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat's future generations will benefit from 50 fruit trees planted across the city.

