Ballarat's future generations will benefit from 50 fruit trees planted across the city.
Community gardens and schools were offered the free fruit trees through a partnership with Fifteen Trees and Harrison Funerals, which funded the winter project.
The fruit trees are for future generations to enjoy, from assisting with food security issues and providing habitat for many insects, mammals, and birds.
The newly formed Ballarat North Community Gardens, located next to the Midlands water park in Doveton Street North, received about 10 fruit trees.
Jay Morrison, of Ballarat North Community Gardens, said the trees were well received.
"As a new community garden with a new small, dedicated volunteer base we were absolutely delighted to get support from Fifteen Trees," Mr Morrison said.
"Our fruit tree planting day was a success and we managed to get all 11 trees in the ground in only 50 minutes as it rained. These trees will help us achieve our aim of building community, making our local park more beautiful, and providing free and easily accessible food for all."
The trees, sourced from Ballarat's Formosa Gardens, will not only provide habitat, shelter and protection for many birds and insects, but shade for the garden bed soils in the community gardens, reducing the destructive heat in summer.
As the trees mature, for once in fruit season, they will provide nutritious delicious food for many community members.
Ballarat social enterprise Fifteen Trees facilitates community tree planting through sponsorship from corporates and individuals
Fifteen Trees founder and director Colleen Filippa said the group had distributed more than 800 mature trees to community groups in the Ballarat district with the support of Harrison Funerals over the past 12 years.
"In this age of climate change escalation, collaborations like these are vital for the survival of our planet," Ms Filippa said.
Harrison Funerals location manager David Franzo said it was an honour to support the community.
He said Harrison Funerals planted one mature tree for every funeral with the aim to help offset carbon emissions.
With numerous native plant nurseries and community planting groups, including friends groups and Landcare, Fifteen Trees have helped plant more than 280,000 trees.
