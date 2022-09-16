Kight brothers set to fly in grand final

It has been five years since Braedan Kight co-captained Melton in its heartbreaking two-point grand final loss to East Point, but the Bloods' leader remembers the post-match feeling all too well.
Kight not only has another opportunity to became a premiership player in Saturday's BFNL grand final, but to do it alongside his younger brother Jordan.
"Hopefully Jordan is a lucky charm for us this week," Braedan joked.
"We didn't play any football together until seniors but it's always special running out next to your brother and especially in a grand final with the family watching on," Jordan added.
It's been a long wait for both Kight brothers, with Jordan debuting in 2016 and losing his first two games by a combined margin of 227 points, while Braedan felt as though the suspended and cancelled seasons cost his side a good shot for redemption.
"We probably lost three years where we thought we were in our prime. In 2018 we played in a grand final, then a preliminary final a year later and then two years off and we finally have our chance," Braedan said.
"But I feel good ahead of Saturday. Having the week off has been ideal and I think all the boys are firing."
Despite the missed opportunities due to COVID-19, the boys believe plenty more are to come with a fresh culture and impressive young talent coming through the ranks at Melton.
"When Tymmsy (Aaron Tymms) took over it really turned a page for the club and changed the culture here. It led to us finally playing and winning finals and hopefully success is just around the corner," Braedan said.
"We used to be recruiting blokes and they didn't really buy in or deliver what they promised, the locals were put on the backburner a little bit.
"But Tymmsy totally flipped it. Everything became about the locals and even in 2018 when we didn't start the season too well, we managed to win the last nine games of the season and make a grand final."
The boys will be hoping to go one better than that grand final from 2018, with Melton heading into its grand final date with Sebastopol as strong favourites.
