All season long the Vikings have been the stand-out team in the Ballarat District Soccer Assocation Division 1, but if ever a team was ready to shake them up, it's their grand final opponent Ballarat North United.
The Division 1 men's grand final on Saturday has seemed destined for much of the season. The two teams finished first and second on the ladder, with the Vikings picking up the full 54 points from 18 wins and no losses or draws.
Ballarat North United finished on 42 points, losing four matches for the season, but still finishing with a goal difference of +90.
While the Vikings have held sway in all three meetings this season, including a 3-0 major semi-final win, there's enough there for United to think they are a chance of causing a boilover.
It was the game in round 16 where Ballarat North United will take the most confidence going into this clash.
Although that day ended with a 4-0 win to the Vikings, both teams were locked at nil-all at the half and just an Adrian Curtain goal in the 48th minute separated the sides until late in the contest.
The second goal that day came in the 76th minute and two more late ones saw the margin blow out, but there was plenty to take out of it for the defeated United.
The sides met again in the major-semi final. This time is it was two goals from Michael Lockyer in the first half that effectively ended the contest early as Vikings cruised to a 3-0 win.
That day was a pretty rough and tumble affair with six yellow cards handed out, including two to North United's Nicholas Johns which meant his side finished with just 10 on the park.
Without question, the Vikings go into this match as favourites, but anything can happen on the biggest day of the year and just one goal might be enough for United if their defence is at its best, which it will need to be to stop the impressive attack from the opposition.
It's a game that promises to be a thriller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.