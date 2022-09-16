ONE thing you can almost guarantee about the Ballarat District Soccer Association women's grand final is that it will be a goal scoring bonanza.
The two teams, Ballarat North United and Vikings - the same clubs involved in the mens final - will both be looking to continue their rampaging form when they clash on Saturday.
Just two weeks ago in the major semi, the sides went shot-for-shot in 12-goal frenzy which saw Ballarat North United just get the better 7-5, with the final score coming in remarkably the 106th minute of the match.
United Jessica Dart was on fire throughout the contest, netting six of her side's goals, taking her season's total to 30. Amazingly, those six goals all came in the first 63 minutes of the contest.
Far from being denied, Vikings kept on attacking with two second half goals from Daniela Weinreich highlighting the contest and setting up a grand stand finish.
The Vikings will be buoyed by the fact that their attacking game continued into the preliminary final, slotting seven goals against Forest Rangers, sitting up the win with six first-half goals, of which three came in the first 11 minutes.
Salli Mould was the star with a hattrick, while Mia Frary bagged a brace in the impressive win.
These two sides split their matches during the home-and-away season, in fact it was the only loss for both sides as each finished on 51 points with a 17-1-0 season.
Only 13 goals were the difference between Ballarat North United in first and second-placed Vikings.
Of all the grand finals, this looms as the toughest to pick. North's semi-final form gives it a slight edge.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.