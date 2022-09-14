The Courier
Home/Video
Watch
Updated

Kristy Sellars wows crowd in final America's Got Talent performance

By Monique Patterson
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

US viewers have praised Ballarat business owner Kristy Sellars for her performance in the final of America's Got Talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.