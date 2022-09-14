The Courier

Working with children system 'risks children's safety'

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:33am
"For the safety of our children, more needs to be done," Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass says. (Alex Murray/AAP PHOTOS)

The Victorian ombudsman has derided the state's working with children vetting system, exposing how it can put vulnerable youth in predators' paths.

