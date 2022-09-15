Damascus Day celebrations help build school community

Damascus College students have marked the return of a much-loved tradition that half of them had yet to experience.
Damascus Day is a traditional event on the school's calendar having run annually since Damascus College was created through the merger of St Martin's in the Pines, Sacred Heart College and St Paul's College in 1995.
After being cancelled throughout COVID the day of festivities returned on Wednesday - the first time students in years seven, eight and nine have been part of the celebrations.
After the whole school took part in a celebration mass, assembly and barbecue it was time for fun.
This year's festival theme was "lights, camera, action" with students and staff dressing up as their favorite movie characters.
The afternoon was turned over to activities organised by the student representative council including jumping castle, animal farm, biscuit decorating, origami, bracelet making, nail polish, photo booth, mas, making, movies, photo booth, dancing, rowing challenge, disco, karaoke, races, giant board games and more.
Even the school dog Remi joined in on the action, posing for a painting activity.
Damascus College assistant principal Catholic school culture Tony Haintz said the day was an important one to bring the whole school community together.
"We've been doing this since 1995 so it's been integral to the development of the school," he said. "It's always in the last week of term three to acknowledge who we are, and we've held it on that Wednesday pretty much forever."
All students and staff were involved in the celebration of mass, which Mr Haintz said was "more akin to an international youth mass" than a Sunday church mass with extensive set up of screens and lighting equipment and sound with students trained as camera people.
Every student was involved in an activity that lead to the event, and every student was involved in creating a vine and branches to reflect a passage from John's gospel which was a focus of the mass.
"The day is all about community building, which is particularly important as it's been a tough time the last couple of years," he said.
"Half the school have never seen this day before. The years seven, eight and nine students have never seen this - it's the world we've come through but the older students have memories of it and they were pretty excited."
