GRAMPIANS Health Ballarat is set to drive a greener focus when working with patients across the region.
The health service had added two modern Hyandai Kona fully battery powered vehicles to its fleet which has long featured a mix of hybrid models.
Grampians Health chief corporate services officer Rod Hansen said these new cars were an important next step in promoting sustainability - and generating immediate cost savings.
"We're excited to be transitioning some of our fleet from petrol-diesel to 100 per cent battery electric cars," Mr Hansen said. "The redevelopment of the hospital is a perfect opportunity to make positive changes and demonstrate environmental leadership."
The Kona's driving range of 480 kilometres mean they can be used on longer return travel to other Grampians Health campuses, such as Horsham, before needing a charge back at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Grampians Health transport coordinator Tristan Cooney said the Kona would primarily be in use for the Hospital in the Home program, best known for its response to COVID-positive patients during the pandemic. In turn, this helped to improve bed flow on the wards and allow, when appropriate, for people to recover in their homes.
"They have way more power than our other [hybrid] vehicles," Mr Cooney said.
"They're very easy to drive, they're nimble and they have great benefits, like no exhaust, which is good for the environment."
The cars arrive under the Victorian government's zero emission vehicles program, which is pushing towards a state-wide net zero emissions target by 2050. This has included two dedicated JET Charge charging stations in Ballarat Base Hospital's multi-storey car park.
Top-up public charging stations are also available across Ballarat, including at Stockland Wendouree.
The cars, delivered via Ballarat-based dealer Peter Stevens Motorworld, are undergoing final preparations to join the Grampians Health fleet in coming days.
Both cars will be made available for public purchase at the end of their lease in the government's bid to encourage sustainable transport options.
