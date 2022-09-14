How you can follow the action from the 2022 BFNL senior grand final day

The Ballarat Football Netball League's biggest day of the year is almost here and The Courier is bringing you live coverage from across the day.
This Saturday, you'll be able to follow our live blog of results from all of the senior football and netball grand finals, with photos of the winning teams and action on and off the field and courts at Mars Stadium.
Then from 2.30pm, you can follow our goal-by-goal coverage of the senior football grand final between Sebastopl and Melton and the celebrations afterward.
We'll also have a full wrap of the day's results online and in Monday's print edition of The Courier.
