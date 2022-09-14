The Courier

The Courier to bring you live coverage of the 2022 BFNL senior grand final day

By The Courier
September 14 2022 - 6:00pm
How you can follow the action from the 2022 BFNL senior grand final day

The Ballarat Football Netball League's biggest day of the year is almost here and The Courier is bringing you live coverage from across the day.

