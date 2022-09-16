It's the form team of the year up against the form team of the finals series in what looms as a classic Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade grand final on Saturday afternoon.
A month ago it would have been long odds that anyone could possibly trouble North Ballarat on what looked to be a clear run to the finals.
But, Darley's 52-42 win in the final match of the regular season has literally thrown the devil amongst the roosters.
While the likes of Redan and Melton South would no doubt disagree, that final round upset whetted the appetite for many fans in hope that we just might see a rematch sometime in finals, and it's come to pass on the biggest day of the year.
Since that round 18 win, Darley has been sublime. The Devils opened the finals campaign with a solid, if not spectacular win over Lake Wendouree 47-36 in the elimination final.
But it was the second week where they really kicked into gear. Granted, Melton South was far from its best that day, but Darley was close to perfect in a 63-27 win.
Then in last weekend's preliminary final, the sublime form continued with a 47-31 win over Redan to earn their way into the showdown with North Ballarat.
If you talk about sublime form, you can't go past North Ballarat's season. Apart from that one dropped clash with Darley, the Roosters have been perfect.
But it's fair to say the finals have at best been a bit scratchy.
In the opening week, they found a way over a committed Melton South to score a 52-45 win and then at times early in their second-semi final match-up with Redan they seemed a little vulnerable at times, but as soon as they got on top, they cleared away and the last quarter.
That semi-final result of 51-26 was completed with a 21-4 last quarter as the margin blew out as North got its game back together. The extra week will do them good and there's no doubt they will be primed at their best for this match.
The match will be competitive throughout the middle, but the team who's defence can stop the star-studded attacks will see their team run out winners.
At one end, you've got the superstar goal shooter Rebecca Hicks for Darley, who simply seems unable to miss.
Last weekend, Hicks shot at 90 per cent, hitting 46 of 51 attempts, the week before it was 47 of 49 (96 per cent).
At the other end you've got Maddy Selmon who shot 43 of 50 last weekend. Selmon plays with a presence that few opponents can go with, but whichever defence is on its game will lead their side to a win.
In terms of a prediction, North Ballarat deserve the right to go in favourite given their near perfect season to date, but if ever a side was primed to deny them the cup, it's Darley in what should be a classic shoot-out.
There is no way that the North Ballarat Roosters will give up their title without a fight.
That's the promise from coach Annie McCartin as the club heads towards another grand final and looks to win it's third-consecutive A Grade premiership.
Despite going down to this weekend's opponent Darley in the last game of the regular season, North Ballarat is confident it can turn that defeat around.
"I haven't given any thought to that game," McCartin said. "We went into that game without Poppy (Douglass) and Gina (McCartin), it meant we had to chop and change our positions a bit. We've got all our full team back now."
McCartin said given the troubles of the past two years, to remain on top of the tree for a third consecutive season would be a dream come true.
"It just gives everyone that kick along to know that all your hard work over a number of years has paid off," she said.
"All but one of our players this year are home grown, so to know that if we are lucky enough to get across the line that everything we've been through over the past two years would be fantastic."
WITH both teams having strong attacking ends, Darley coach Dianne McCormack is firm in the belief the A Grade grand final will be won in the middle of the court.
Making the most of first possession and pressing on the defence will be key driver for the Devils as they chase a rare premiership opportunity.
"If they just back each other this weekend, stick the game plan, I think we've got a huge chance to get the cup," she said.
"I think the game will be decided in the mid-court. If there are any mistakes to be made, I believe it will be through the transition court."
"We have to break the centre pass, control ours and hopefully get that transition back into attack when we force the turnover.
McCormack said the club was thriving this season.
"It's 30 years since A Grade have been in grand final," she said. "It's not just for the girls, it's for everyone associated with the club. It's for the supporters, the players, it means the world.
"But not just A Grade, it's the first time we've got two teams into a grand final. And it's our 19s and considering they are our future, it's amazing. We actually got four teams into finals."
