Indigenous students and staff at Federation University will be able to come together to connect with each other, and with their culture, in a new space at the Mount Helen campus.
Taur-a (Place of Belonging) will act as a home-away-from-home, a culturally-safe space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff, and allow the wider community to learn and reflect on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' connection to country.
"Having a cultural space on the university campus is very important to me as it means I can have a place to remember where I've come from and where I'm going when I feel disconnected," said Indigenous student Abagail Valentine Rawlins.
Taur-a, which was officially launched with a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country on Wednesday, has been designed and developed in consultation with local traditional owners and community leaders and will have additional features added each year including planting of traditional foods and bush medicines.
It features a custom-made firepit designed by local Yorta Yorta and Barkindji artist Billy Blackall, and the steel artwork enclosing the firepit features Lake Wendouree, Yarrowee Creek and motifs of a kangaroo, swan, goanna, platypus and people coming together.
"Taur-a is an important place that creates a sense of belonging," said Federation University Aboriginal Education Centre manager Katrina Beer.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We have students and staff who come from many different Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities who need a culturally safe place to connect spiritually like a home away from home."
Federation University is establishing Places of Belonging, in partnership with the Aboriginal Education Centre and local communities, at all their campuses and will name all buildings with dual names, as well as acquiring art and merchandise to celebrate local Indigenous artists.
"Country gives and tells us everything. It is at the heart of our spirit and identities as mob," said Cultural Advisory Group member and Yorta Yorta woman Suzie Coates.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.