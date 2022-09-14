The Courier

Federation University's Taur-a Place of Belonging connect Indigenous students, staff

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 10:30pm
Federation University's Aboriginal Education Centre staff and students in the Mount Helen campus' new Place of Belonging. Picture by Kate Healy

Indigenous students and staff at Federation University will be able to come together to connect with each other, and with their culture, in a new space at the Mount Helen campus.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

