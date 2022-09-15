The unwanted record looming over the Bloods

Melton's superiority this season is unquestioned, but one last psychological roadblock stands between it and a first Ballarat Football Netball League premiership in 17 years.
The Bloods meet Sebastopol in this weekend's grand final at Mars Stadium - a ground at which it has faced its fair share of demons in the past decade.
Since 2010, Melton has only celebrated one victory on Ballarat's premier ground - a five-point win against North Ballarat in 2017 - leaving it needing to shake an unwanted hoodoo.
The Bloods' 12.2 per cent winning record at Mars Stadium in the past 11 seasons is one of the worst in the league, with only crosstown rivals Melton South (10 per cent) sitting lower.
Melton coach Aaron Tymms wasn't sweating too much about his side's Mars Stadium woes.
"I haven't won there yet as coach but we've only played there three times (in my tenure), he told The Courier.
"East Point was in the grand final and then we've lost to North Ballarat twice. Once was last year when they finished on top of the ladder with one loss and then they beat us this year in conditions that I've never seen before.
"I don't think it will bother us at all. Because it's an AFL ground, young kids love that sort of stuff. They want to be on the big stage."
2018's loss is the one that will dominate thoughts this week, the Bloods letting a half-time lead slip to fall by two points in the grand final against East Point.
Offering some comfort for the Bloods is the nightmares that may flood back for their opponents.
Sebastopol's last visit to Mars Stadium was a victorious one, beating North Ballarat by 15 points in round 16. Still, it too has lost a grand final on the hallowed turf - falling, coincidentally, to East Point by 14 points in 2019.
The Burra boast an 18.18 per cent winning record at Mars Stadium, a middling total in the league, but its only two wins in the past decade have come in the past three seasons.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
