The Courier

The unwanted record looming over Melton in the Ballarat Football Netball League grand final

Edward Holland
Matt Currill
By Edward Holland, and Matt Currill
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unwanted record looming over the Bloods

Melton's superiority this season is unquestioned, but one last psychological roadblock stands between it and a first Ballarat Football Netball League premiership in 17 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.