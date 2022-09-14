The Courier

Alan Thorpe ready for 500km Ballarat walk for men's mental health

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:00pm
Preparing for a big walk to promote mental health, Alan Thorpe finds support from D2E Gym in Delacombe to build leg strength. Picture by Lachlan Bence

HIS body is feeling "all right" but mentally, Alan Thorpe admitted to feeling "scared" at times.

