Jury begins deliberations in sexual assault case

The trial into a man accused of sexually assaulting his nieces continues, with the jury beginning its deliberations on Wednesday.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and two charges of sexual touching.
The prosecution alleged the offending took place at the man's home and at his parent's home in a suburb of Ballarat, with three sisters as the complainants.
The incidents allegedly happened when the children were aged between eight and 15 years old - one of the sisters was allegedly assaulted twice, she told police, while the two other sisters said they were separately assaulted in the man's bed.
They allege he put his hand under their clothes while pretending to sleep, which the defence disputes.
The case wrapped up its concluding arguments at the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday and Wednesday before Judge Fran Dalziel.
Defence counsel submitted the jury must take into account discrepancies between the witness accounts to police and to Child Protective Services, stating some of the evidence "does not fit", and noting the accused man has no prior convictions and answered all police questions when interviewed about a year after the final alleged incident.
The jury of seven women and five men began their deliberations just before 4pm on Wednesday.
The trial continues.
