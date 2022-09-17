In a little shop on Creswick Road, amidst the hustle and bustle, there's a portal to another world.
Part gallery, part artisan workshop, Time Lapsed Collectibles owner Nurten Ates hopes to inspire with her work, and "change the energy" for people who wander in.
Part of a wave of regional steampunk enthusiasts - the sci-fi genre that reimagines the Victorian era with extra cogs and lasers - Ms Ates said there was increasing interest following the inaugural Dimboola Steampunk Festival, which will return in 2023.
Inside, there are curated displays - old furniture, dolls, glassware, books new and old - but as you venture further, the custom upcycled sculptures and clear appreciation for colour, texture, and tactile art abounds.
That's important to Ms Ates, particularly after a difficult time for her personally, and emerging from the pandemic.
"I've been recycling for the last 40 years, I've been an artisan for as long as I can remember," she said.
"My dad was a tinkerer, he was a ginormous influence watching him do things, my brother was a watchmaker as well, it all just filled my memories, and my mum was very into literature and all sorts of refined things - between all that, the outcome is me."
But the real treasure, if you ask Ms Ates politely, is the studio out the back, where half-formed ideas coalesce, and shelves and drawers overflow with items that might one day find a home in a new piece of art.
Amid the buttons and taps and gizmos and old toys and clocks, there are tiny flashes of inspiration - Ms Ates said she saw items and deconstructed them "until I can't use it any more".
"I love interior design, I love colours, I love textiles - my background's in textiles - and part of it is creating a visual space for somebody to look at something and say 'that's a complete picture', but then maybe we can extend that, create an extension for myself," she said.
"I'm a huge quantum mechanics fan, how the universe works - I hope in this little studio I create something of a little tunnel where time doesn't exist. If people lose time in here, just wandering around, having a seat, looking up and down, they'll find something that initiates something in them.
"I wanted to create a setting so wherever you look, there's a reminder..."
Ms Ates has been at Creswick Road about five years - she said her plan for a "Stargate" style entrance might have been knocked back, but curious minds were still attracted to the gallery-workshop.
It's her hope that Ballarat could focus on smaller-style galleries, like her's or the Unicorn Lane display, to encourage visitors to explore the town a bit further, enjoying the prestigious galleries in Lydiard Street but also making discoveries for themselves.
"This is an art gallery with a quirky difference, a workshop studio, and I'm the link in the chain," she said.
