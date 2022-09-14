Ballarat leaders have vented their frustration the Labor government will not match the opposition's commitment to fully fund the city's "number one" priority project and help free up western traffic congestion.
In a key election bid, the Liberals promised $278 million from a yet-to-be-unveiled roads package to duplicate Dyson Drive, and then continue staged construction of the dual carriageway to the Midland Highway.
The project has been the number one infrastructure priority for the City of Ballarat for several years, and was among six "transformational" projects designated by council, the Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, and the city's universities.
Roads Minister Ben Carroll initially said the Link Road was not a priority for the state government, and instead focused on the ongoing $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving intersection upgrade works and public transport upgrades already delivered.
"We know the Ballarat Link Road is an important road for the local community, we'll continue to look at investments we need to make in that area," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"We work with the City of Ballarat very closely, I was with the mayor only last month and continue to talk to local members of parliament and stakeholders."
Instead, Labor will investigate duplicating Ballarat-Carngham Road between Dyson Drive and Wiltshire Lane, citing traffic experts who say it will need to be built before duplicating Dyson Drive.
The government allocated $6.6 million for a business case for that project in the 2022-23 budget but did not explain why the planning work could not begin on the critical north-south Dyson Drive that will intersect this road and play a vital role in freeing up growing congestion in Ballarat's booming western suburbs.
The state government also claimed the $278 million the Liberals have promised will not be enough for the full construction of the road, however Ripon MP Louise Staley said Wednesday's promise was made based on City of Ballarat figures.
"The idea is once we start we'll keep going," she told reporters at Dyson Drive on Wednesday.
"For each bit, we'll do some construction and planning, and it'll keep going until we get the whole thing built."
Opposition leader Matthew Guy was also present at the announcement with Ballarat candidates, and said the project will be "important for Ballarat's future" given the rapid housing growth in the west.
"(Ballarat is) Australia's latest city to be over 100,000 people, it's a city that needs new infrastructure," he said.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said while he welcomed the opposition's funding promise, he was keen to work more closely with the Department of Transport for a "strategic approach" on how arterial roads will work in growing areas.
"We've communicated very clearly to all parties equally that the Link Road is our number one advocacy priority, the suburb of Lucas didn't exist a couple of election cycles ago, and it is about to double in size, and similarly, Winter Valley didn't exist a couple of election cycles ago and it will progressively double," he said.
IN THE NEWS
"At the moment the pressure is almost entirely on Wiltshire Lane and Finchs Road."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton, who has long advocated for the Link Road's construction, said it was a "disappointing response" from the state government.
"I think that it is absolutely apparent to all that the construction challenges for our region are immense," he said.
"Whilst Carngham Road is absolutely key required infrastructure for an upgrade, the entire leadership of Ballarat released Now and into the Future in April and clearly articulated Link Road as a transformational project for Ballarat in this election year."
The opposition announcement had no detail on road design, traffic lights, or roundabouts, but promised the Dyson Drive duplication would be complete within four years.
The state election will be held on November 26.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.