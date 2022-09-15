Ballarat schools welcome continuation of learning initiative

There might not have been lockdowns and remote learning this year, but most Ballarat students have still endured another disrupted year of education, and teachers are working hard to catch them up to where they would have been had the pandemic never occurred.
Illness rates among staff and students this year have been high resulting in many missed classes and opportunities for learning, on top of two years of COVID-induced periods of remote learning.
Little learners in grades one and two, and those in years seven, eight and nine are needing the most extra attention, according to Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson.
"Children in grades one and two have found this year hard to adjust because they are used to when home learning kept happening, and if you think of students doing year nine now they didn't have a proper year seven and eight to start secondary school ... so there's still work to be done," she said.
"But all students this year have had to navigate things like COVID isolation, other illnesses, rapid antigen tests, wearing masks, air purifiers and all those things that are still very much part of schooling, plus the uncertainty. Even just our learning stamina is not what it was."
Ms Snibson welcomed the state government announcement that its Tutor Learning Initiative would continue in 2023 to help students catch up on school work and boost their confidence.
The tutor program employs pre-service teachers, teachers on leave, retired teachers and casual relief teachers to get back in the classroom to help support students who need extra help.
Phoenix has about 29 tutors who work with small groups of students across its primary and secondary campuses.
"Whether we like it or not, this year kids are still being impacted by COVID but the difference is we haven't had periods of lockdown, but we have had some students have COVID twice - and some teachers have had COVID twice - so it's very much still an impact and catching up of the learning they missed genuinely takes time," Ms Snibson said.
"Schools right across the nation are still very much working to help kids catch up and get back to learning in this new normal."
Ms Snibson said Phoenix had planned to continue the tutor program next year, though without government funding there would have been fewer tutors.
Alfredton Primary School principal Laurel Donaldson said tutors had made a big difference to the confidence of pupils struggling to catch up.
"We have children whose confidence was impacted because of the disruptions during remote learning and that can stay with them for quite a while," she said.
"Only a few weeks ago we didn't think the program was going to continue. Our teachers teach specifically to each child's point of need but with this program we are able to support children in far smaller groups and it's helped them increase their confidence, which has been really important. Even though our results academically have seen an improvement, it's their confidence that's the most important thing. That confidence in general translates into their learning in the classroom in other subjects as well."
The state government said an independent evaluation by Deloitte found 88 per cent of primary school and 75 per cent of secondary school principals surveyed reported improvements in students' achievements they attributed to the tutors.
The Tutor Learning Initiative extension comes as a Productivity Commission report aired concerns that student outcomes nationally have "stagnated" despite a large increase in public funding since 2018.
It said states and territories needed to improve student wellbeing, equity and the quality of teaching to boost educational outcomes and reflect high levels of funding.
"We must do more to prevent students from falling behind and help those who are struggling to catch up with their peers," commissioner Natalie Siegel-Brown said.
Despite governments agreeing to address needs of Indigenous students, those with a disability and from regional, rural and remote areas, there have yet to be any results to demonstrate equity improvements.
The Australian Education Union, representing public school teachers, said the commission's report showed school funding equity remained a challenge.
"Currently, every public school student in Australia is missing out on an average $1800 in funding every year," deputy federal president Meredith Pearce said.
While the union agreed the focus for the next agreement should be on education workforce shortages, high teacher workloads and student wellbeing, funding levels cannot be ignored.
The commission recommended the new agreement address policy challenges arising from education workforce shortages, lack of career pathways and high workloads.
It is seeking input. Submissions close on October 21.
