Victory at last: council backflips on major heritage decision

It was a decision decried by some as tone deaf, appalling, embarrassing and - at worst - a racist affront to the Ballarat Chinese community.
As of Wednesday evening, however, council's much criticised August planning decision was no more, with council unanimously voting to reverse its stance on the question of heritage protection for Victory House, an historic Chinese home in Canadian.
The backflip follows five weeks of sustained backlash from the local Chinese and wider community, with some likening the August decision to an attempt to "complete the erasure" of Chinese heritage in Ballarat heralded by the White Australia policy.
The 120-year-old dwelling at 742 Geelong Road housed six generations of the influential Yung Chung family, whose socio-cultural ties to Ballarat's rich goldmining history and trade union movement were commensurate with that of the city's most celebrated families.
Heritage protection in the form of interim and permanent planning overlays for the site had been investigated by City of Ballarat planning officers since March, following moves by the current owner to subdivide the property and demolish all existing dwellings.
This included independent advice from historian and heritage consultant Robyn Ballinger, whose comprehensive analysis of Victory House concluded the site met the threshold of local heritage significance.
Notwithstanding this, a motion seeking council's formal support for conservation control of the site was unceremoniously defeated four votes to three at council's August planning meeting.
"The building itself has got no architectural merit or connection other than that social connection," said Cr Mark Harris said at the time, adding that the site's significance did not, in his view, extend beyond "social and somewhat family history".
None of the other three councillors who voted with Cr Harris - Tracey Hargreaves, Peter Eddy and Des Hudson - voiced their objections to the motion.
Two weeks later, a 60-day interim protection order was issued over the site by the Heritage Council of Victoria while it assesses the site for state heritage significance.
Around the same time, at council's ordinary meeting in August, councillors flagged a shift in position, with mayor Cr Daniel Moloney pointing out the August planning resolution wasn't "really a decision", and on that basis could be reconsidered at the September planning meeting.
"There was not really a decision made at the end of that meeting, other than to not necessarily recommend or support a letter seeking an interim protection order," he said.
At the same time, Cr Harris attempted to distance himself from his words of two weeks prior.
"I don't want to recount [what I said]," he told the council chamber. "I think all councillors here do not want to disarticulate our relationship with the Chinese community, new and old."
This held true on Wednesday evening, where Cr Harris seconded a motion identical to that he had rejected five weeks earlier.
"I'm absolutely in favour of this," he said, noting his previous position owed to the failure, in his view, of the Ballinger study to adequately highlight the site's "wider social importance".
"It was a good study, but perhaps a little arcane, when it's all said and done," he said. "As it came to council, my reading of that analysis was 'what was special about [Victory House]?', and I was struggling to find something special."
Also supporting the motion was Cr Hudson, who explained that his decision to vote against the August motion was due to concerns around procedural fairness with respect to the owner, who had "bought the property in good faith, unencumbered".
It was view with which Cr Moloney had sympathy, though not to the extent of outweighing considerations or questions of heritage.
"The Chinese played a significant role in the development of this city and it's something we should recognise and be grateful for," he said. "Our mistake was to think a place is not of heritage significance because it's not architecturally significant."
Council's decision to preserve and protect Victory House lends the site a rare and unique status in Ballarat, being one of few surviving sites marking Chinese settlement during the gold rush.
The Wednesday resolution will seek an interim heritage protection overlay over the site until August 2023 while the City of Ballarat arranges permanent heritage controls.
