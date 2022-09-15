The Courier

Phoenix College year 12 VCAL project's impact for Ballarat's FECRI

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 15 2022 - 5:30am
Phoenix College VCAL students Riley Scott, Heidi Archer, Zoey Reece, Olivia Farquhar, Nathan Page have led a strong, united effort to support the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. Picture by Adam Trafford

WHEN Phoenix College year 12 VCAL students took on their personal development projects, they never imagined the impact it would have on their lives.

