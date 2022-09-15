WHEN Phoenix College year 12 VCAL students took on their personal development projects, they never imagined the impact it would have on their lives.
They have negotiated with Ballarat business and sporting leaders to unite their efforts in supporting Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute - but they did not realise how much people would listen to them and challenge them to think far bigger.
Phoenix VCAL students officially finished class on Wednesday, with a fun day out on Thursday, having raised about $12,000 for their efforts the past term. They still have one project to play out, a lawn bowls tournament under the Sebastopol dome.
Already Billie Johnson-McPhan, who is helping lead the lawn bowls showdown, has taken up a business administration traineeship at FECRI, having found a new passion in event planning skills and talking to people. This is a career path Ms Johnson-McPhan had never considered when she started year 12.
One student group had a fundraising day with Sebastopol Football Netball Club with netballers from the Burras and their rivals Ballarat Swans arriving with extra cakes and slices to sell. Footballers offered extra sausages to cook.
Other projects included fundraising efforts with Ballarat Miners, the city's marquee men's and women's basketball teams, and a candle-lit dinner.
Heidi Archer was on the team organising the reflection dinner, offering a chance for people to honour loved ones who had fought or who were fighting cancer. Ms Archer said candles were donated and they had help to find a venue, largely because this was such an important community cause.
FECRI is homegrown in Ballarat and Australia's only regional cancer research centre. The Institute receives no government funding and relies on philanthropy and community efforts to conduct its internationally-renowned research.
Riley Scott said it was more than just the community trying to support FECRI. All their big contacts from the stakeholder pitch were clear in helping them develop their business plans, rather than merely take on exactly what students presented.
"When I sat down with [Basketball Ballarat chief executive officer] Neville Ivey, he was really straightforward on what would work and what would need to be done," Mr Scott said. "He said 'this was a good event, go for it' but made us think what else we could do. This forces us to do more."
This year 12 cohort also reiterated how important it was to work as a team, not just in project groups but in ensuring all projects could be a success for the larger cause.
Nathan Page said this helped each group take on those bigger ideas and to rally more community support.
"The problem we faced was like everyone else, we took on board all the organisation for something big but we pretty much helped make everyone else's project work," Mr Page said. "...We had a group chat about the footy and they were all sending in ideas."
Phoenix College's barefoot lawn bowls tournament is set for Sebastopol Bowling Club on October 9, from 10.30am. For details, visit sebasbowlingclub.com.au.
