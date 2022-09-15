The Courier

Mother and child hospitalised after ute crash in Bacchus Marsh

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:10am
Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service volunteers cut away the door of a ute to free a trapped woman in her 40s. Picture by Bacchus Marsh SES.

A driver has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after she was trapped in a ute involved in a collision with a semi-trailer, then an Avenue of Honour tree.

