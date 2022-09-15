A driver has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after she was trapped in a ute involved in a collision with a semi-trailer, then an Avenue of Honour tree.
The crash happened at the corner of Bacchus Marsh Road and Woolpack Road, Bacchus Marsh at 8.24am on Thursday.
The 47-year-old Balliang woman's daughter, aged 12, was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital.
Both patients were in stable conditions.
The 23-year-old truck driver from St Arnaud was physically unhurt.
Moorabool Highway Patrol Sergeant Craig Kelso said the Kenworth was heading down the Avenue of Honour towards the centre of Bacchus Marsh while the LDV ute was turning from Woolpack Road when the collision took place.
"Investigations are continuing but it looks like the ute has collided with the truck, then been pushed into the tree," Sergeant Kelso said.
"The mother was trapped for some time and was unable to open her door. Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service cut the door off.
"We don't believe the weather, drugs or alcohol were factors in this incident.
"Please take it easy on the roads, especially as we get into Spring and Summer."
Two CFA trucks from Bacchus Marsh also attended as well as an FRV truck from Melton.
Bacchus Marsh Road was reopened at 9.50am.
The Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour is one of the oldest in Victoria - with many of the elms planted in August 1918, before the end of World War I.
The tree struck in the collision - and still standing - is in memory of Private Bernard Patrick Love who was shot in the leg in France in 1917.
The controversial intersection is close to several of the century-old elms including one for Victoria Cross recipient Rupert Vance Moon.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
