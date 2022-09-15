Ripon independent candidate Bernard Quince will run in one of the most highly contested seats in Victoria on November 26.
Mr Quince will challenge incumbent MP Louise Staley and Labor candidate Martha Haylett for the marginal seat.
He said he had a "slim chance" of victory against the two other candidates.
"I won't win, I don't have a budget, a following, or policies. Hell, I don't even have faith in myself," Mr Quince said.
"But we need to get rid of the mentality that the only two parties in Ripon are Liberal or Labor. We need a person that represents farming communities."
Ms Staley won her seat in 2018, beating Labor candidate Sarah De Santis by 15 votes.
While the Ripon independent has "no policies", Mr Quince said his campaign was focused on encouraging political diversity.
"I want to see more independents with better political knowledge run against major party candidates," he said.
Mr Quince, a former teacher, said despite having no explicit policies education reform was needed in Victoria.
"When I was teaching I never had a contract that was longer than 12 months. I was constantly looking for the next one," he said.
"If I taught a school in term one and another school in term two I wouldn't get paid for school holidays."
Mr Quince wants to make marijuana legal for Victorians.
The Ripon candidate said households should have one fruit tree, two hens, a vegetable garden and "all the marijuana they could sustain".
"I can't find a reason why someone who has motor neurone disease can't get a plant," he said.
"Growing marijuana is going to get people out in the garden and I don't really think that is a bad thing."
Mr Quince said during the lockdowns, gardening improved his mental health.
"When everyone was buying toilet paper, I was buying hens and I also grew a vegetable garden," he said.
"I suffer from anxiety and when I spoke to my chickens for half an hour it did a lot for my mental health."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
