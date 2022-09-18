Environmentalists have voiced their concerns regarding the start of the spring firewood season at the Wombat State Forest saying, while it could be a "good thing", proper regulation was needed to ensure the welfare of native wildlife in the area.
The collection points which include six sites in the forest including at Daylesford, Glenlyon, Ashbourne and Blakeville allows members of the public to take up to two cubic metres of firewood per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year.
Wombat Forestcare member David Stephens said more regulation was required to minimise the impact public collection could have on threatened flora and fauna species.
"It should be properly regulated and that needs to be seasonally correct in terms of not disrupting the breeding cycles where there's rare endangered creatures," Mr Stephens said.
"For example, if someone has a chainsaw within 250 meters of a wedge-tailed eagle nest it can lead to that nest being abandoned and the fledglings dying and it can be quite disastrous to wildlife and that is the proper concern for all wildlife species in the mix."
However, Mr Stephens said public collection could be beneficial in terms of reducing the forest's fire risk but better collection practices were vital in maintaining a balance between wildlife longevity and community satisfaction.
"It (public firewood collection) can be a good thing and a proactive approach for the environment if it's done correctly, or it can have the exact opposite effect in terms of creating more fire risk and ecological damage," he said.
"I think what might be a better approach is to have a professional thin the timber on the ground and then at at a later point, people can come in and collect what's been pre-prepared.
"Doing this would minimise track damage and erosion to rare plants which is something that most people wouldn't even realise because they wouldn't know a plant was rare and needs protecting."
Conversely, Wombat Action Group coordinator Amy Calton said community firewood collection should be viewed as a positive particularly coming into bushfire season.
"Having locals collect firewood will help reduce the fine fuel load that is often missed by commercial operations," Ms Calton said.
"People aren't usually using big machinery to collect timber so even if they do take more than they are allowed it won't make a huge difference when comparing it to the industrial impact of big businesses."
Mr Stephens said "environmental sensibilities" and consultation with local communities and land managers were the best ways forward in reducing fire prevention and ecological destruction public firewood collection presented.
Forest Fire Management Victoria Grampians deputy chief fire officer Tony English said authorised officers would patrol the forest to ensure people would not exceed firewood limits.
"Conservation Regulator Authorised Officers conduct random patrols across public land during the firewood collection period to target anyone attempting to illegally take firewood," Mr English said.
"Designated firewood collection areas are also included within broader compliance patrols across the Grampians region, which includes the Wombat State Forest, and are carried out randomly on weekdays and weekends."
IN THE NEWS:
Those caught breaking firewood collection rules can face on-the-spot fines of up to $740, and serious offences can result in maximum penalties of $9,246 or up to a year in prison.
The Wombat State Forest is home to more than 40 threatened flora and fauna species including powerful owls, koalas and wombat bossiaea.
In July, greater gliders, the world's largest gliding marsupial which are found in the forest were listed as endangered.
For more information on firewood collection rules visit https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region
To report illegal firewood collection call 136 186.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.