Wombat Forestcare express concerns over firewood collection in Wombat State Forest

By Malvika Hemanth
September 18 2022 - 5:30am
Wombat Forestcare is concerned the start of spring firewood collection at the Wombat State Forest could adversely impact native species - including the threatened powerful owls (inset) - if better regulations are not put in place. Picture by Kate Healy. Inset by Trevor Speirs.

Environmentalists have voiced their concerns regarding the start of the spring firewood season at the Wombat State Forest saying, while it could be a "good thing", proper regulation was needed to ensure the welfare of native wildlife in the area.

