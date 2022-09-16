2022 BFNL senior grand final day - live coverage

Hello, and welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League senior grand final day.
Today, we're bringing you the results of all of the senior football and netball matches through our live blogs. We'll be posting updates on matches as well as plenty of photos and video of the action at Mars Stadium.
You'll be able to follow the football clash between Melton and Sebastopol in a goal-by-goal live blog - run by The Courier's Matt Currill and Edward Holland, while a live stream, courtesy of the Ballarat Football Netball League, will be available to watch on our Facebook page at 2.30pm.
*You can enable or disable alert tones within each blog by clicking on the bell up the top of each one.
Sit back and enjoy the coverage of the BFNL's biggest day of the year.
