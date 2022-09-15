The Courier

Gordon premiership coach Ron Watt to leave Central Highlands Football League club

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Watt celebrates Gordon's premiership win. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Less than a week after leading Gordon to its first Central Highlands Football League premiership in 34 years, coach Ron Watt has announced he is leaving the club after five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.