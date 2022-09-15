Less than a week after leading Gordon to its first Central Highlands Football League premiership in 34 years, coach Ron Watt has announced he is leaving the club after five years.
Watt will step into a new role at St Joseph's coach for the 2023 Geelong Football Netball League season.
Watt first took on the Gordon coaching role in 2018, taking over from Garry Learmonth, and was later joined at the helm by playing-coach Adam Toohey in 2020.
The 59-year-old is one of the Geelong Football League's all-time great players and coaches, having led North Shore to four flags in the 1990s as a playing coach.
Then as Geelong's inaugural VFL (VFA) coach he led the Cats to a premiership in 2002 with a line-up featuring the likes of Gary Ablett, Jimmy Bartel, Steve Johnson, Paul Chapman and James Kelly - players who would go on to be AFL greats.
Watt said he was excited to return to the league with St Joseph's.
"Joeys is a club I have always respected, so to sign on as their new senior coach is a privilege. Through the selection process I got a deeper understanding into the club's values and the importance it places on being invested and connected," he said.
"As a club it's not just about on-field field success, but the creation of a community of people who care for each other. Having positive relationships over a long period with many at the club, I am now looking forward to getting to know the Joeys players and all involved at the club".
Watt has previously spoken of his enjoyment of his time with the Eagles.
"This has come in a different phase in my life. It's special because I took it on for a different reason," he told The Courier after the grand final win.
"It was about giving something back at a level of footy I had not been involved in for a long time.
"I've actually been able to take time to enjoy it."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.