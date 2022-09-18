The Courier
Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Ballarat in 2000

By Chad Watson
September 18 2022 - 2:45pm
No photos and no media reports were allowed, which left The Courier with only a golden invitation and special memories of a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Local News

