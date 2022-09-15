The stars have aligned and the blue moon risen as Sebastopol captain Tony Lockyer prepares to make a remarkable return from injury, having been named to play in this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final against Melton.
Lockyer's season looked all but over after he suffered an ankle injury during an elimination final win and sat sidelined for the Burra's further two finals matches.
The 2022 BFNL team of the year member took full part in the Burra's training on Thursday night and look uninhibited as his side went through its finals paces.
Lockyer's influence for the Burra is unparalleled, with the defender leading his side with an average 27.82 disposals a match and ranking in the top five in the competition for rebound 50s (7.06).
Lockyer's return means both sides will be at full strength as they look to break premiership droughts.
Melton's last success came in 2005, while the Burra have to travel back 47 years for their last premiership.
The Bloods have re-gained Mark Orr for the decider after the star ruck missed the first two games of the finals series with bruised kidneys.
Orr has been one of the league's premier big men since returning from New Zealand in the off-season, averaging 33.7 hitouts and 100.3 ranking points to sit among the competition's elite.
Benefactors of their own success, the Bloods have had a week off to rest any sore bodies, though Aaron Tymms' side did get through both its finals matches unscathed.
MELTON V SEBASTOPOL
MELTON
B: J.Cotter, J.Kight, J.Hickey
HB: B.Kight, L.Watkins, H.Hanley
C: K.Borg, L.Phillips, J.Walker
HF: R.Walker, L.Carter, L.Hickey
F: B.Mawson, B.Souter, R.Carter
R: B.Mcintyre, B.Payne, A.monitto
Int: M.Orr, L.Heaney, D.O'Leary, L.Walker
SEBASTOPOL
B: J.Crone, B.Trew, G.Snowden
HB: R.O'Keefe, J.Bambury, L.Kiel
C: M.Austin, C.O'Shea, L.Cassidy
HF: L.Stow, T.Hutt, H.Papst
F: J.Keeble, J.Hill, T.Lockyer
R: B.Veale, C.Dummett, J.Richards
Int: J.Harvey, B.Medwell, D.Widgery, B.Hutt
MELTON V SUNBURY
MELTON
B: R.Davis, T.Button, Z.Russell
HB: D.Walker, J.Hibbert, M.Beck
C: J.Whitehand, J.Cooper, J.Syme
HF: C.Jones, M.Scoble, A.Armstrong
F: A.Robinson, L.Ericson, T.Grech
R: K.Baker, J.Taylor, J.Grech
Int: B.Kennedy, J.Buttigieg, J.Buttigieg, J.Gleeson, C.Farrugia, A.Speak, C.Armstrong, A.Kerr, J.Newton
SUNBURY
B: D.Sanderson, C.Lever, M.Morham
HB: B.Mundy, J.Waldron, S.Reilly
C: M.Pearce, M.Trimboli, N.Doyle
HF: A.Goodson, R.Wood, R.Allen
F: B.Graham, L.Spiteri, J.Mitchell
R: T.Hill, J.Muir, J.Bygate
Int: D.Hagan, F.Ampulski, M.Boyd, J.Taylor
NORTH BALLARAT V BALLARAT
NORTH BALLARAT
B: D.Kenny, R.Tuddenham, J.Phillips
HB: H.Driscoll, J.Sparkman, F.Mccarty
C: M.Faulkner, J.Darbin, E.York
HF: N.Tuddenham, M.Harrison, M.Golding
F: A.Watson, M.Gullick
R: B.Purchase, P.Collins, A.Soloman
Int: T.McMillan, B.Stephens, C.Darbin
BALLARAT
B: L.McKenzie, J.archibald, Z.Haintz
HB: B.Wardley, R.Fisher, P.OBrien
C: K.Prendergast, J.Harwood, B.Quinlan
HF: T.Burrows, B.Blomeley, P.O'Brien
F: R.Constable, L.Constable, J.Clark
R: L.Gray, W.Squires, J.O'Brien
Int: S.McDonald, L.Burnham, F.Perkins, F.Dix
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
