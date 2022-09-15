The Courier
Sebastopol captain's miracle return from injury | BFNL grand final teams

Matt Currill
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Tony Lockyer leads Sebastopol on to the field. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The stars have aligned and the blue moon risen as Sebastopol captain Tony Lockyer prepares to make a remarkable return from injury, having been named to play in this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final against Melton.

