Man set to plead guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court following nightclub brawl at The Deck

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 15 2022 - 6:30pm
The Deck nightclub. File photo.

Another Saturday night at The Deck nightclub has ended with one man unconscious on the concrete outside and another man in court for allegedly putting him there.

