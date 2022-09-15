Another Saturday night at The Deck nightclub has ended with one man unconscious on the concrete outside and another man in court for allegedly putting him there.
Blaine Clinton, 24, is set to plead guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges of affray and recklessly causing injury for actions that followed a fight at the Lydiard Street venue on Saturday November 20, 2021.
The court heard a 10-person brawl broke out on the dancefloor about 10pm.
It is claimed Clinton made his way into the mob and was punched three times and thrown to the ground by a co-accused before being removed by security.
About 10 minutes later, Clinton was outside the venue when he saw the complainant, an ex-housemate, making his way to a taxi.
Clinton approached the man and allegedly became agitated, questioning why he was there. The court heard the complainant told Clinton they should "put their differences aside". Clinton is alleged to have then punched the man, knocking him out.
"[A] witness heard his head hit the concrete ... [they] described the sound as a thud that was 'sickening'," police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett told the court.
The accused stayed with the man until he regained consciousness.
"Clinton told [the complainant] that he had hit him and his head hit the concrete and asked him not to report him," Senior Constable Prewett said.
"[The accused told the man] he didn't want his son to grow up without his father."
The complainant later sought medical care and was diagnosed with a head injury, scalp hematoma, loss of consciousness and amnesia.
Meanwhile, upstairs at The Deck, the court heard another complainant lay unconscious for 10 to 15 minutes after he was allegedly punched by a co-accused in the brawl and fell, losing consciousness and suffering a cut lip and loose teeth.
Clinton was not charged in relation to these injuries.
The matter comes after a 31-year-old man faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week for an unrelated incident in March 2021 at the nightclub.
Police later executed a search warrant at Clinton's Sebastopol home and allegedly found the shirt and tie he was wearing at the venue with bloodstains on it.
Clinton's defence lawyer Dylan Morris told the court the accused left his share house situation with the complainant on "bad terms".
"Mr Clinton was of the understanding this man did not like him," Mr Morris said.
"He was protecting himself ... he instructs he threw the punch and immediately regretted it.
"As soon as it happened he realised his actions were completely unacceptable."
Magistrate Hugh Radford said ordinarily a jail term would be considered but given the accused's age, good working history, no prior criminal matters and indicated guilty plea, instead ordered Clinton be assessed for a community corrections order.
The matter will return to court on September 29.
