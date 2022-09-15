Criminal incidents in the City of Ballarat are up by almost six per cent in the latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency.
Figures for the year ending June 30 show a hike of 5.7 per cent - or 7678 compared to 7266 for the previous 12 months.
It defies the statewide trend, which saw the criminal incident rate sink by more than 10 per cent.
The top local suburbs were Ballarat Central (1514), Wendouree (1166), Sebastopol (716), Ballarat East (492) and Alfredton (445).
All five saw a rise in crime, except Sebastopol.
There was also a consistent upward trend in the type of crimes, with stealing from a vehicle still the city's most common incident (1266) followed by criminal damage (715) and other theft (635).
Ballarat Police Local Area Commander Anthony Traynor said many of the statistics reflected a region recovering from COVID lockdowns.
"The places where crime is happening, well that's to do with people's movements and people heading back into town to work and shop," the Acting Inspector said.
"Movement (away from home) could be a general contributing factor.
"Vehicle crime is always a concern though.
"Often we see offenders committing multiple crimes in one incident, such as committing a burglary on a house, then stealing the car."
He said unlocked doors between houses and garages were a huge issue and he begged residents to be vigilant about security.
Homes were the most common location for Ballarat crime (2162) followed by streets/footpaths (1416) and driveways (472). Ballarat's petrol stations recorded 262 criminal incidents.
Of Ballarat's 7678 criminal incidents, 52 per cent went unsolved last financial year, up from just 44 per cent the year before.
While the rate has hovered around the 50 per cent mark for many years, it sat at a peak of 53 per cent in 2017.
"Thankfully things haven't reached pre-pandemic levels just yet," Acting Inspector Traynor said.
"Crime hasn't escalated to the levels we saw before COVID - and we want to keep it down as much as we can.
"Ballarat's population is really expanding fast and we have a lot of areas with building sites.
"Theft from building sites is an issue and we really need to reduce any opportunities for theft."
When it came to breaching family violence orders, the trend was definitely heading in the right direction with 573 offences recorded in the last financial year, compared to 640 the year before.
It was Ballarat's fourth most common crime, but in Moorabool it was number-one.
Breaches were the only type of criminal incident that increased in the shire in 2021-22, with 144 compared to 118 the year before.
Family violence in general was down more than four per cent in Moorabool (488 incidents). The vast majority of affected family members were female (379) rather than male (109).
In Ballarat the difference was even more stark, with 1545 females and 494 males affected by domestic violence.
But overall the total number of family incidents was down almost 14 per cent.
Statewide it dropped by more than three per cent, with 90,553 incidents recorded.
The rate per 100,000 Victorians also dropped to 1373.
The same figure for Ballarat was above the average - at 1764.
During 2020-21 - a year marred by multiple lockdowns - it was worse again, at 2087.
Moorabool saw a dramatic fall of almost 27 per cent in criminal incidents in 2021-22.
Bacchus Marsh and the two main suburbs of Darley and Maddingley saw a combined total of 992 incidents, followed by Ballan (105) and Gordon (28).
All five localities experienced a drop in crime compared to last year.
In Pyrenees, criminal incidents also dropped an impressive 11 per cent.
Criminal damage and "other theft" were the shire's most common crime categories.
Beaufort (116), Avoca (52) and Snake Valley (24) were the most affected towns.
Hepburn witnessed an almost 4 per cent drop - with "other theft" and criminal damage recorded as the top crimes.
Creswick (140), Daylesford (119) and Clunes (62) were the hot spots.
The Golden Plains Shire - like Ballarat - saw a rise in criminal incidents - this time by almost 1 per cent.
"Other theft" was the top crime, followed by theft from vehicles.
Bannockburn (108) and Smythesdale (38) were the most frequently affected towns.
Across all local council areas, "home" was the most common place where a criminal incident occurred.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
