The bond between Sebastopol Football Club's captain and coach is nigh on unbreakable, the association having been forged through similar experiences, mutual respect, and shared values.
Indeed, while close to a decade separates Tony Lockyer and Michael Searl in age, the paths they have trodden, and lessons they have learnt, to reach the team's historic 2022 Ballarat Football League grand final appearance are uncannily similar.
That said, the powerful relationship had a rocky start.
"I went to the (North Ballarat) Roosters and Searl was the captain," Lockyer said, reflecting on his early days at the now-defunct Victorian Football League club in 2013.
"I rocked up to training and, every opportunity I'd get, I would line up on Searly.
"I remember my first year; we would be fighting at training.
"I just tried to make his life hell because that's how you learn.
"I wanted to get to his level."
Despite the antagonistic initial stanza, a mighty link was established.
"We became great mates," Lockyer said with a sense of joy.
"We talk every day (and) I love his family, Hollie, Lexie, and Fred."
When Leigh Hutchinson, who had thrillingly taken Sebastopol to the 2019 BFL grand final, indicated his intention to step away from coaching at the end of that season, Lockyer had no hesitation in reaching out to his old sparring partner.
"Searl was the first man I called," Lockyer said.
"He's guided us through unprecedented times and now, three years in the making, we're into a grand final.
"It means so much to so many people."
Searl himself holds his skipper in high regard.
"He is the heartbeat of the team," Searl said of Lockyer.
"He is a completely gifted and talented footballer who has the all-round attributes you'd expect to see at a high level.
"He carries the group through challenging times with such dignity.
"He has the ability to carry the group through challenging times and still make them positive."
Lockyer acknowledges the likenesses between the two Ballarat football stalwarts.
"We had a similar upbringing," he observed.
"He went to Clarendon (Ballarat Clarendon College); I went to Clarendon.
"He was a half-back; I was a half-back."
The duo is cut from the same cloth.
Lockyer is revered, both as a person and as a player across the region, but he was forced to earn his stripes.
"My junior footy at Sebastopol started in the under 11s," Lockyer recalled of his involvement with the club he grew to love.
"I won an under 11s reserves premiership with Chris Parker, who is still heavily involved with the club. I played all my junior up to under 16s.
"In the early days, I missed a lot of representative sides.
"I would come home devastated and mum and dad would deal with me.
"It taught me I needed to work harder."
Searl, who according to former Ballarat Clarendon College 1st XVIII coach, Richard Schomburgk, and North Ballarat Football Club icon, John Polkinghorne, could have played in the elite competition, did not have chances handed to him either.
The Buninyong and Mount Clear junior had to persevere.
"I played in one junior combined team," Searl said.
"I missed out on a couple.
"At the time, Buninyong and Mount Clear were in a transition stage. I reckon I went through three years where I probably only won five games and I was playing two games every weekend.
"I remember going to interleague training. They'd be five blokes who knew each other from North Ballarat; they'd be four blokes from Lakers; they'd be one person from Mount Clear or Buninyong. It was easy for that one to be cut."
When Searl's time at Mount Clear under 16s finished, he had no home club in the district.
This resulted in his first foray into the realm of professional sport.
"I remember going home with (friend) Sam Price to Warrnambool one weekend," Searl reflected with a chuckle.
"I filled in with his team, Russells Creek.
"As a 16 year-old, I was paid $20! I had to get the train back from Warrnambool to Geelong and then I had to get a bus back to Ballarat.
"It was a five-hour trip. The ticket cost $7, but I was thrilled because I got $13 as a bonus!"
Searl's enrolment at Ballarat Clarendon College, starting in 2000, had major ramifications on his future, footballing and otherwise, although he was far from enthusiastic about the idea of changing schools.
"It was my father's move," Searl said.
"I fought tooth and nail because I was comfortable where I was. Dad was saying, 'He's wasting his time; he's not invested'.
"We had a strong family connection to the school with my great grandfather. My grandparents had a strong connection to the school. My mother, my uncles, my aunties all went through.
"I was given the ultimatum: 'Pull your socks up or you're heading to College next year'. True to form, I didn't pull my socks up.
"The move came. I was a little rough around the edges and it took me a while to find my groove and routine."
Searl would become an immensely valued member of the school community.
Schomburgk coached Clarendon to its drought-breaking 2002 Ballarat Associated Schools premiership and knows full well the role Searl played.
"We had a number of incredibly mature boys who thought very much about the team rather than themselves," he said.
"Michael was one of those."
Searl remains grateful for his education.
"I've thanked my father numerous times," he said.
"(Without it,) I wouldn't have gone into teaching; I wouldn't have had the opportunity at the North Ballarat."
In Lockyer's later years of secondary schooling, he also received the opportunity to attend Clarendon.
"It opened up my whole world," Lockyer said.
"It connected me to this huge network. I've stayed in Ballarat and I am back (working at BCC).
"My time at Clarendon significantly influenced the type of character I am today.
"I don't remember the content I learnt in class, but I do remember how to work hard, how to apply yourself, how to conduct yourself."
Searl's talent with the oval ball was noticed by Polkinghorne when the latter was assisting at Clarendon. Polkinghorne's observations led to an immensely successful playing career for Searl at North Ballarat.
"I saw someone who should have been on the Rebels list, but wasn't," Polkinghorne said.
"I asked someone to look at him. He ended up playing a couple of games at TAC Cup level.
"The following year, I had the pleasure of coaching him at VFL reserves level. What took me was his athletic ability.
"For such a tall kid, he was very coordinated above his head and on the ground.
"He read the ball really well; he understood the game really early."
At first, Searl questioned whether he would make it at the Roosters, but those doubts were soon put to rest.
"I knew I'd got in when they handed out the jumper numbers," Searl said.
"Some of the older senior blokes of were getting #47 and #39; I got #29. I thought I had to be a certainty!"
The boy from Buninyong would captain the Roosters 2013 and 2014. He learnt how to manage, and speak to players, and how to welcome, and look after, new people.
"I always felt we were ahead of the game in that area, our methods of trying to include others and build relationships," Searl said.
"I still remember Fitzy (coach Gerard Fitzgerald), after the game, always thanking people who made things possible."
Towards the end of the Lockyer's junior playing days, his ability began to be recognised. He played in the under 15 V-Line Cup and for the under 16 North Ballarat Rebels.
He proceeded to the under 18 Rebels program, but all did not go according to plan.
"I had 12 months of my prime Rebels career impacted by injury," Lockyer said.
"I didn't play much. I lost a year of development. I had really been progressing well, but that put a halt to things."
Following Lockyer's tenure at the Rebels, which saw him invited to two state combines, he graduated to the Roosters.
A year was spent playing in the reserves. Lockyer required patience come his second year in the VFL competition as well.
"I didn't play round one," he said.
"I was a late call-up for round two down at Essendon. I played half-back and didn't go out of the side after that."
At the end of the 2014 season, Lockyer came second in the Roosters' best-and-fairest and he was also acknowledged by his teammates as the team's most valuable player.
Come 2017, Lockyer was appointed co-captain of the Roosters alongside current Sebastopol teammate Luke Kiel, but 2017 was a traumatic time in the club's history.
"Looking back, it's sad," Lockyer remembered.
"We had one win and I didn't play in it! I was Edward Smith of the Titanic, the captain of a sinking ship!
"Unbeknownst to us, behind the scenes, the downfall of the club was occurring.
"We had great friendships, people, coaches, staff, but it was never going to work out for us, no matter how hard we worked on the field."
Fortunately, Lockyer did not fall out of love with the game and the Roosters' demise paved the way for the prodigal son's return to the borough in 2018.
"I had stayed in touch with Sebastopol," Lockyer said.
"I would always say I was staying with the VFL. Sebastopol was struggling and they probably wanted nothing more than to have some VFL players come back, but they never tried to talk me out of playing VFL.
"(After the Roosters,) the easy decision, after having had years of no success, would have been to go to a successful club.
"It was pretty straightforward (though); the decision was always Sebastopol."
A period of prosperity has followed for the club which last basked in premiership glory in 1975.
"The first year (2018), we just wanted to get in finals; we just missed out," Lockyer said.
"Sebastopol had a really good base with the work (coach) Shane Snibson had done and a good young list.
"They'd had the ground redone; their training standards had improved.
"2019 was when we went on that excellent run. We just snuck into finals and got to the grand final.
"The experience of getting Sebastopol into its first grand final in years was outstanding."
As Lockyer was returning to Marty Busch Reserve, Searl was finishing up his time at Springbank where he had coached and played between 2015 and 2018. The period involved four finals campaigns, including two premierships.
"When you played at North, it was no one's home club; you had people from Lakers, people from the Wimmera, people from Geelong," Searl said.
"Going to Springbank, it was interesting to see what a country club looked like.
"For many, it's their sanctuary."
In 2019, Lockyer planted a seed in his old friend's head in the quest to lure Searl to the Burra.
Searl began investigating the prospect, watching games from a distance.
"I really enjoyed the way they played," he said.
"I admired the way they cracked in. They had this ferocity and willingness to keep going."
The broader environment was enticing.
"There was a nice feel to it," Searl said.
"There was a bit of atmosphere there, a good feeling."
The caper has not been without its challenges for the man who is a primary school principal in another guise.
"The speed of the game and the tactical side of things are forever evolving," Searl said.
"There are some sharp football minds with the opposition. I learnt very quickly not doing enough homework on the opposition would get you found out."
While much industry has been required, plenty of pleasure has been gained.
"It probably frustrates my wife, but I am always one of the last to leave," Searl said.
"I like getting around the supporters. I love that part of it, building a connection with the locals.
"I've loved having my children involved. They're very good at calming the situation. You can come in after a loss and, the first thing they'll do, is come and give you a hug. It's just a game."
It might just be a game, but clear ambition remains.
"I took over a team that played off in a grand final," Searl said.
"I want to improve (and) there's only one place to go.
"That's to win it. I still stand by that."
The new era of the Burra has been enormously positive for Lockyer.
"It's been very fulfilling," he said.
"I've created a whole new network of friends and relationships.
"It's great to see the club back up and about. It's not just the senior football; the netball had teams in finals; the reserves made the preliminary final. The junior program's up and running."
Blue and yellow runs through the captain's veins.
"It's been a significant part of my life and my family's," Lockyer said.
