The Courier
Home/Video

Parallel lives: how Sebastopol leaders Michael Searl and Tony Lockyer came to be

By James Couzens
September 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol coach Michael Searl (left) and captain Tony Lockyer at training on Thursday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The bond between Sebastopol Football Club's captain and coach is nigh on unbreakable, the association having been forged through similar experiences, mutual respect, and shared values.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.