Environment Victoria host event to support Ballarat climate advocates

By Nieve Walton
September 16 2022 - 11:30pm
Environment Victoria will host an event at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute called Cuppa for the Climate. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat climate activists are encouraging anyone who wants to speak out about the environment to get together and connect.

