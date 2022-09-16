Ballarat climate activists are encouraging anyone who wants to speak out about the environment to get together and connect.
Often people in positions of power, such as elected representatives, make many decisions about environmental laws and regulations.
But Ballarat local Elizabeth Wade said it was important to find strength and support when stepping into an activism role.
"Our representatives are elected to represent us," Ms Wade said.
IN THE NEWS:
She said three years ago, she first met her MP Michaela Settle and at the time was very nervous.
"Once I did it, I realised I can go and speak to my elected representative and tell them my concerns and ask them to do something about it."
To help build the community's confidence ahead of the November state election, Environment Victoria is hosting an event at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute called Cuppa for the Climate.
Ms Wade, who is also a Friends of the Earth Gas Free Victoria organiser, will be speaking alongside climate campaigner and Together We Can author Claire O'Rourke.
The event will be on Sunday and residents interested can RSVP via envict.org/climate-cuppa
Ms Wade said she had learnt a lot from working with other people in the activism space.
"There is such a benefit in working together ... we get to feel we are a part of something that is really making a big difference," she said.
Environment Victoria senior organiser Emma Horsburgh said they wanted to bring people together and give them the tools to get involved.
"It is a really nice supportive way of taking those steps and being courageous together," she said.
Climate action can often feel overwhelming and Ms Wade said supporting each other was important.
"That helps us to deal with the emotional side, because ... it is hard work."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.