An Enfield man, who celebrated his 102nd birthday yesterday, says his secret to a long life is "kindness" and "commitment to family".
William (Bill) Tregenna was born in Ballarat on September 15, 1920 and enlisted in the army just before his 21st birthday.
Mr Tregenna served in World War II at Bougainville.
After returning from the war he worked for a short time as a truck driver for the Buninyong Shire Council before moving to Enfield where he and his late wife, Elsie Tregenna, raised their three daughters.
During this time Mr Tregenna was a member of the Sebastopol RSL and earlier this year he was seen marching at the Sebastopol Anzac Day march.
At his Enfield home, Mr Tregenna transitioned back to his family farming roots through becoming a sheep farmer which he continued for a number of years.
His eldest daughter Jeanette McGregor said her father had always been a generous man with a loving spirit.
"He (Mr Tregenna) was always willing to lend a hand and help our neighbours out whether that be helping them with shearing their sheep, plumbing or building needs," Ms McGregor said. Mr Tregenna ran his farm until he retired at 65.
He moved to Mount Clear shortly after where he lived with his wife up until about the last three years before moving into the Creswick Nursing Home.
While the nursing home does not compare to his own house, Mr Tregenna said he was enjoying the activities offered by the facility.
He said he was looking forward to spending time with his family including his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
