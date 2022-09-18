A GIANT picture of the Queen's Imperial State Crown on the relatively newly-branded Myer building in Sturt Street. Letters "E" and "R", for Elizabeth and Regina, hung on banners either side.
Crowds lined a route past the Provincial Garage, which then operated next to what Ballarat knows now as the Provincial Hotel.
These captured moments are candid but very precious to Gary Osbourne, helping bring to life his mother Lorna's extensive journaling from the day a young Elizabeth first visited Ballarat as Queen in the wake of her coronation in 1953.
Mr Osbourne found the album, also peppered with family photos, after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death last week. He had been searching for something else at the time and was pleased in the serendipitous finding.
"Mum was a big royalist. She had albums and books with all the cuttings...It must have been handed down, because I'm a bit of a royalist, too," Mr Osbourne said. "She was always talking about different things that happened in royal history and times when the Queen visited.
"I took flowers to her grave on Friday specifically because the Queen had died.
"There are a lot of memories."
The album shows the front door of the family home in Sherrard Street, Black Hill, was decorated with an image of the Queen surrounded by British and Australian flags to celebrate the Queen's coronation. Many houses were similarly celebratory.
Mr Osbourne said many people would also remember the Shell House, off Wendouree Parade, which was a tourist destination in the 1950s. His mother photographed the Queen's mosaic crown replica.
While Mr Osbourne was one year old for the 1953 royal visit, he said it was special to rediscover how much it meant to his mum and Ballarat in time to say goodbye and thank you.
