What do the stats say about Bloods, Burra's past meetings?

Melton enters this weekend's grand final red-hot favourites, and there's a good reason why.
Since taking the reins, Michael Searl has failed to lead the Burra to a win over the Bloods.
A one-point loss in 2021 was followed by two deflating defeats this season, first by 41 points in round 11 and later by 43 points in the semi-final only a fortnight ago, where the Bloods held his side to just 12 points across three quarters.
At the heart of the Bloods' two wins was their superiority with the ball.
In the semi-final, Aaron Tymms' side won the disposal count 309-270, barely giving the Burra sniff.
A more important yardstick for the Bloods is their uncontested play. Two weeks ago, they enjoyed comfortable advantages in both the uncontested disposal count, 188-157, and the uncontested marks count, 41-33.
Melton's advantage all season has been their peerless dominance of possession.
The Bloods average a league-high 360.7 disposals a match, a +57 differential over the 10th-ranked Burra.
Melton's attacks often start off the half-back line, with Tymms' crew enjoying a +14 advantage over Sebastopol in intercept possessions.
Jordyn Cotter (four intercept marks) was the chief clamp in the semi-final, allowing Brenton Payne (10 rebound 50s) to be the architect from defence.
In round 11, Cotter took on the role alone - Payne missing through injury - finishing with 35 disposals, seven rebound 50s and three intercept marks.
For the Burra, the fix seems to be throwing a bit of defensive chaos into their forward line, and in Jed Hill, there is a ready-made menace at Searl's disposal.
Hill leads his club with an average six tackles and 4.5 chases per game this final series.
The decision to swing Hugo Papst forward will also add a bit of defensive nous as Sebastopol looks to restrict the Bloods' back-half movers.
Shutting the Bloods down is just the start. The Burra will need to improve their scoring rate against a side it has managed to kick just six goals against in both past meetings.
Midfielder Lachie Cassidy, kicking two in round 11, is Sebastopol's only lone multiple goalkicker against Melton this season.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
