IN ABOUT a week's time, new Victorian and Australian records become up for grabs to Steve Moneghetti. His 60th birthday elevates Moneghetti's running to a whole new level, or age group.
Turning 60, to Moneghetti, is just a number.
The Olympian said running was a sport you could pick up at any age and often continue into old age - unlike, for example, football - if you could manage and prevent sports injuries.
There was always a challenge or record to chase, whether personal or official race standards. Most important, Moneghetti said, was people getting out together and moving - this is what he has particularly enjoyed as people continue to venture out more after lockdowns.
Top of Moneghetti's agenda when turning 60 is the Melbourne Marathon Festival, for which he is an ambassador. Moneghetti looked forward to seeing runner - and plenty of Ballarat runners - back out in force.
"This is Victoria's event, really. It's called the Melbourne Marathon because it's in Melbourne but for regional Victorians, its not far on the train. If you're there and part of the event, it's unbelievable and a fantastic experience to run on to the 'G," Moneghetti said.
"Melbourne Marathon is a sign events in Victoria are coming back. People are out and about and training for an event with certainty...I'm seeing a lot more families running together. People are coming out of isolation and wanting to be part of events, just having a go rather than worrying about times."
The festival comes seven weeks before Ballarat's biggest running festival, Run for a Cause, returns from hiatus.
In Melbourne, Moneghetti will adjust his event distance as to how he was feeling.
After a lengthy injury-riddled period, followed by COVID-19, Moneghetti is "starting to turn a corner" in his own game. He ran a half-marathon in Coffs Harbour in less than 77 minutes last Sunday.
If going well, Moneghetti planned to test his form in the Melbourne 10-kilometre race. If feeling not-so-fast, he will enjoy stretching out in another half-marathon (21.1km), knowing he has a busy running schedule before the year is out.
Moneghetti said the festival had an event for everyone.
"I love to see people take on the challenge of the marathon, but for others it might be the half. Or, if you're a regular Parkrunner, it might be extending yourself in the 10K while others might want to enjoy trying a five," Moneghetti said. "When people say to me 'I'm not a runner', I always say 'if you're not walking, you're a runner'. It's great to see so many runners just having a go."
Melbourne Marathon Festival is on October 2: melbournemarathon.com.au.
