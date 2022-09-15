The albatross pictured was observed off Port Fairy last month. The photo, showing details of its leg-bands, was sent to the bird-banding headquarters in Canberra, where information reveals that the bird is a surprising 39 years old, probably older.
This shy albatross now holds the record for the longest time between banding and recovery. It was last sighted 10 years ago as a breeding bird at Albatross Island, off north-west Tasmania.
The numbered blue band on this bird's right leg enables relatively easy and positive identification, especially when a clear photograph is taken. The metal band on the other leg also contains numbers and an address. Banded birds from Albatross Island have been recovered from several places in southern and eastern Australia.
The shy albatross mostly confines itself to offshore waters, apparently not venturing far from the continental shelves of continents. It is the most common albatross off southern Australia.
It feeds on fish, squid and other marine creatures, which it finds at or near the surface. While most food is taken while swimming, some is taken while flying, and some by shallow diving. The photo seems to indicate that this bird is feeding while flying close to the surface.
Australian shy albatrosses are common off the east coast of southern Africa, and some have been reported off the west coast of South America, having travelled east across the Pacific Ocean.
Albatrosses are large birds; this one is nearly a metre long, with a wingspan of 2.2 metres or more. They soar and glide remarkably, hardly flapping, taking advantage of wind currents.
The shy albatross is identified from others by its dark grey back, a fine black edge around its white under-wings, and a yellow tip to its beak. Its head has a white-capped appearance, resulting in the name white-capped albatross once being used for this bird that is no shier than any others.
The shallower edges of Lake Learmonth have recently been re-filled, providing suitable habitat for numerous frogs, according to the loud chorus a couple of weeks ago. Other shallow, recently-flooded wetlands have a similar frog chorus. These frogs are undoubtedly the reason for the first local report of the white-necked heron for several months.
That bird was spotted at the Miners Rest Swamp. Painted lady butterflies have appeared again, as have rufous whistlers and dusky woodswallows. A very early painted lady was spotted in Alfredton on August 8. As well as cygnets in various places, a few species of ducklings have also been seen.
This sort of wattle grows near Buninyong. Is it golden wattle? L.S., Buninyong.
This is hop wattle, Acacia stricta. It differs from golden wattle in several ways, especially how its flowers grow singly along the branches. Each ball of flowers is almost stemless, and the colour paler than golden wattle. Hop wattle is widespread south of the Great Dividing Range, in forested country across the Ballarat district, such as Wombat Forest, Mt Egerton, Buninyong, Enfield, Linton and Creswick.
Golden wattle has 'sprays' or groups of flowers (correctly 'racemes'), and its leaves are a richer, brighter green and mostly broader towards the tip, whereas those of hop wattle are dull green and linear. Leaves of both species have one prominent main vein, whereas several other wattles have more than one main vein.
