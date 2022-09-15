The Courier

Nature Notes: Albatross shows up decade after banding

By Roger Thomas
September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
A banded albatross observed off Port Fairy last month was last sighted 10 years ago. Picture by Ed Dunens

Albatross sets record

The albatross pictured was observed off Port Fairy last month. The photo, showing details of its leg-bands, was sent to the bird-banding headquarters in Canberra, where information reveals that the bird is a surprising 39 years old, probably older.

