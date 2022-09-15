The Courier

Up to 10 millimetres of rain could fall across Ballarat this weekend

By The Courier
September 15 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Kate Healy.

If you're planning on heading to the The Ballarat Football Netball League senior grand finals this weekend, it might be a good idea to take a raincoat and something warm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.