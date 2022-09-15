If you're planning on heading to the The Ballarat Football Netball League senior grand finals this weekend, it might be a good idea to take a raincoat and something warm.
A cold front will bring gusty showers and thunderstorms to Victoria on Friday, with the rain forecast to continue into the weekend, potentially bringing up to 10 millimetres of rain to the Ballarat region on Saturday.
The city is forecast for a top of 12 degrees on Friday, 10 degrees on Saturday and 13 degrees on Sunday, where a further two to five millimetres could fall around the city.
Windy conditions are also forecast, however it is expected to stay below the warning thresholds.
It comes after the Bureau of Metreology confirmed a third La Nina in a row for the country, on Tuesday.
It means Ballarat could be in for another wet spring and summer.
